When a Social Security Case is Won, Then What? Disability Planners Has Answers

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people don't realize the time, money and energy it takes to finally receive that Notice of Award letter declaring a disability. At times, it can be a struggle to continue to see the doctors and take the necessary prescriptions in order to not progress the situation. Fortunately, the battle doesn't have to be fought alone thanks to Disability Planers LLC. Their team works tirelessly to meet the needs of their clients struggling to provide for themselves and their families.

Most often, people aren't aware that post their award date they will receive Medicare benefits two years later. These Medicare benefits are exactly what a 65-year-old would receive once they've retired. This normally comes with a standard premium amount ($135.50 is the starting premium rate in 2019) and doesn't automatically cover prescriptions, dental or vision. It can be exhausting navigating the world of Medicare, Social Security and even sometimes Medicaid if a person qualifies. That is why Disability Planners took all the guesswork out of it.

Disability Planners is an Inc. 5000 company that also has recently started a charitable foundation to give to those struggling to pay their utility costs living on a fixed disability income. Since April of this year, they have awarded 22 disabled Americans in 13 different states. This charity gives them the opportunity to help their clients not just with their insurance needs but with their everyday lives.

