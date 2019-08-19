When A Storm Hits, Make Sure Your Phone Battery Will Last

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the peak of hurricane season approaches, your phone is likely how you plan to stay connected. However, when the power goes out, how can you maximize your phone's battery life when you need it most? Asurion, the global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology, wants to help keep you prepared when a storm strikes.

Forty-one percent of Americans say they're not prepared for a natural disaster1, and hurricane activity is predicted to be greater than normal for the remainder of the year's hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

While a hurricane preparedness kit is key, Asurion experts are sharing top battery-saving tips to help your phone weather the storm and keep you connected during a critical time:

Turn on your phone's battery saving option

This is possibly the quickest fix to help slow fast-draining batteries. For iPhones : Tap Settings > Battery > Turn on Low Power Mode.

For Android Phones : Go to Settings, then tap Device care. From there, tap Battery. Select either Off, Mid or Max to extend your battery life.

This social network app is often the No.1 battery hog. After you mark yourself as "safe," turn off location settings, background app refresh and push notifications. Depending on whether you have an iPhone or Android, you can perform these functions by going to your phone's settings app, or tapping the three lines in the top right corner of the Facebook app to access the app's settings.

Find what apps are using your location and turn off any that aren't critical.

Find what apps are using your location and turn off any that aren't critical. For iPhones : Tap Settings > Privacy > Location Services. From there you can change your preferences for the apps using your location to Never, While Using the App or Always.

For Android Phones : Go to Settings, then tap Biometrics and Security. Tap Location, then toggle the Location switch to turn it off. If you prefer, you can also click App Permissions and choose which individual apps you want to restrict.

Push notifications may help you stay connected, but receiving them too often can seriously drain your battery. Instead, turn off push notifications and simply check your apps on an as-needed basis.

Push notifications may help you stay connected, but receiving them too often can seriously drain your battery. Instead, turn off push notifications and simply check your apps on an as-needed basis. For iPhones : Tap Settings > Notifications. Tap any app from the list to adjust push notification settings.

For Android Phones : Go to Settings, then tap Notifications. From there, you can select which apps you want to receive notifications from.

Reduce the brightness - even if it's just a little - to save on power.

Reduce the brightness - even if it's just a little - to save on power. For iPhones : Tap Settings > Display & Brightness > then adjust the slider at the top. Or just swipe up from the bottom of your home screen to adjust.

For Android Phones : Go to Settings > Display > then adjust the slider at the top. Or just swipe up from the bottom of the screen and adjust the slider to your preferred brightness.

Many external power banks have enough power to charge your phone multiple times. Make sure to charge this extra battery before the storm hits. If you're looking for a power source that can charge two phones two to three times and last a few days, you'll want a power bank with a capacity of 22,000mAh (milliamp hour) or more. Some power banks also come with additional features, like LED lights, which can be helpful if you're left without electricity.

