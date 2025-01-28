When A Young Boy Is Afraid at Summer Camp, An Unlikely New Friend Helps Him Face His Fear in A Heartwarming Picture Book

Praised by Midwest Book Review as "a delightful, original story worthy of high praise and top recommendation" and awarded five stars by The Prairies Books Review, calling it, "a perfect addition to any child's bookshelf."

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miles and Granny live in an apartment in the city. So when he goes to Camp Cascade for the summer, there are a lot of new experiences. In How to Make a Perfect S'more, a poignant new picture book from author Michael Cooper, young readers learn the importance of facing your fear and the joy of having a friend who is unique.

When Miles goes to summer camp for the first time, he tells Granny he doesn't want to go. But the days at Camp Cascade are full of adventure for Miles as he learns how to fish and canoe. But he dreads the nights when everyone gathers around the campfire to make s'mores. He's never made one and campfires are scary! Taking solace in the woods, Miles finds comfort and friendship with an unlikely fire-breathing friend…a young dragon! Miles and Gus have a lot in common, including the absence of their parents, and, side by side, they tackle the summer's new experiences together.

With lush painterly illustrations and a text that is imaginative and relatable, the book warmly invites young readers to identify with the diverse characters and learn from the important life skills that are instilled throughout the story. With its themes of adjusting to a new environment, being inclusive and accepting of new friends, or simply appreciating the joys of summer, How to Make a Perfect S'more is a wonderful read-aloud for families and educators of young children and is the debut installment in a new picture book series following the adventures of Miles and his dragon pal, Gus.

