When AI Gets Brand Information Wrong, Consumers Look Beyond the Brand

New Skyword research finds that when AI and brand messaging conflict, only 29% of consumers trust the brand

BOSTON, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI becomes part of how consumers research products and evaluate brands, new survey data from Skyword reveals a significant authority gap: when AI-generated information conflicts with a brand's own messaging, only 29% of consumers trust the brand outright. Just 12% trust the AI answer. Fifty-four percent look for external validation instead.

That finding, drawn from a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, carries a clear implication for enterprise marketers. Brand influence now extends across AI tools, third-party publishers, analyst content and review sources – places brands can guide, but don't fully control.

"AI search is often framed as a visibility issue, but the larger challenge is authority," said Andrew Wheeler, CEO of Skyword. "Consumers are using AI to make real decisions, but when the information feels incomplete or inconsistent, they are looking for proof beyond the brand's own claims. Companies need content that is credible, findable and strong enough to hold up wherever buyers encounter it."

AI-assisted Research is Gaining Traction with Priority Audiences

AI-assisted research is often framed as a Gen Z or consumer trend. The survey data tells a more urgent story for B2B and enterprise marketers: among full-time employed Americans, 46% have already made a major purchase or important decision based primarily on AI-generated information. These findings suggest AI-assisted research is becoming more relevant among audiences enterprise marketers often prioritize.

"This mirrors what we're hearing in conversations with enterprise buyers," said Wheeler. "AI is becoming part of how they research options and pressure-test brand claims before engaging directly with a company."

Adoption is also concentrated among higher-income and more educated respondents. Consumers in households earning $100,000 or more are roughly 2.5 times more likely to begin their research with AI than those earning under $50,000. At the highest income levels, $200,000+, that gap approaches nearly four times.

Overall, 52% of consumers report using AI more frequently than they did a year ago. Among Gen Z respondents, that figure rises to 67%.

AI Use is Outpacing AI Trust

Growing AI usage has not translated into unquestioned confidence. When AI and brand messaging conflict, the survey found that:

54% of consumers look to outside sources to compare

29% trust the brand's own information

12% trust the AI answer outright

Brands that have relied on owned channels as the final word on their products and positioning are now operating in an environment where neither the company nor the AI tool is automatically trusted. Authority has to be built and earned across the sources consumers turn to for confirmation.

Fifty-five percent of consumers say their top concern about AI-provided brand or product information is that it may be incorrect, reinforcing the need for accurate, verifiable content in AI-informed research.

Consumers are Already Acting on AI Information, for Better and Worse

The survey found that AI-generated brand information is already driving meaningful consumer behavior. Among respondents:

47% have taken at least one significant action, such as avoiding a purchase, switching brands, warning others, or contacting a company, based on what an AI tool told them

17% have switched brands because of AI-generated information

19% have avoided a purchase based on what AI told them about a brand

46% of full-time employed Americans have made a major purchase or important decision based primarily on AI recommendations

These are not passive research behaviors. They represent decisions made, purchases avoided and brand perceptions shaped by AI-generated information.

"Brands cannot control every answer an AI tool generates, but they can control the quality, consistency and authority of the content that those tools and consumers can find," said Wheeler. "That makes authoritative content a business priority, not just a marketing asset."

AI-Generated Content Carries its Own Trust Risk

The survey also surfaces a risk in the response many marketing teams have adopted: publishing more AI-generated content at scale. Thirty percent of consumers say they would be less likely to engage with or buy from a company if they suspected its content was AI-generated. Eighty-six percent say companies should be required to disclose when content is AI-generated.

For enterprise brands, the combination of findings is a strategic challenge. AI adoption is rising among audiences they often prioritize, yet consumers remain skeptical of AI-generated answers and AI-generated content alike. When they encounter uncertainty, many look for third-party signals of authority and accuracy.

Gen Z Shows how AI Use and Scrutiny can Rise Together

Gen Z consumers are among the most active AI users in the survey, with 67% reporting increased AI use compared with 52% overall. However, their behavior also shows that frequent AI use does not necessarily mean blind trust.

Nearly one in three Gen Z respondents say they have contacted a brand to correct something an AI tool said about it, nearly double the rate of the general population. For enterprise marketers, this points to a broader shift: consumers may rely on AI for information, but they still expect that information to be accurate, transparent and credible.

Measuring Authority in the AI Era

The findings underscore the need for marketers to have a clearer view of how their brands appear in AI-generated answers, including how they are cited, described and positioned within category conversations. Skyword recently introduced the Category Authority Index™ (CAI), a metric within its Accelerator360™ intelligent content marketing platform that helps marketers assess how AI systems mention, cite and position their content within key category conversations.

To learn more about CAI and Skyword's approach to building authority in AI search, visit www.skyword.com.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted by Dynata in April 2026 and included 1,000 online responses from U.S. adults aged 18 and older.

About Skyword

Skyword is the enterprise content marketing agency with Accelerator360, a patented AI platform that transforms category expertise into audience preference and measurable pipeline growth. For over 15 years, brands like IBM, GE Healthcare, Mastercard, and ADP have relied on Skyword to plan, produce, and activate authoritative content at scale, with the governance and consistency complex enterprises require.

Where traditional agencies lack technology and AI-first platforms lack human depth, Skyword delivers both: AI-powered strategy and planning software, an expert-led global talent network, and integrated services built for the operational realities of large marketing organizations. The result is a content program that builds genuine category authority, attracts a higher-quality pipeline, and proves its impact on the business, not just the dashboard.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Skyword