Skyword Introduces Category Authority IndexTM to Help Marketers Measure Authority in AI Search

New metric helps enterprise marketers assess how AI engines mention, cite and position their content within key category conversations

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyword, the enterprise content marketing agency, announced Category Authority Index™ (CAI), a new metric within its Accelerator360™ intelligent content marketing engine, to help marketers understand how their brand is recognized and cited within category-specific AI search results.

The launch comes as search behavior continues to shift toward zero-click experiences, with buyers increasingly turning to ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews for direct answers instead of clicking through to websites. CAI is designed to show whether a brand is simply appearing in AI-generated responses or whether it's earning recognition as a credible source those systems rely on.

"The reality is, traditional SEO metrics like rankings, traffic, and pageviews are no longer predictive of business outcomes," said Andrew Wheeler, CEO of Skyword. "Buyers are forming opinions before they ever reach a brand's website. As brands race to appear in AI search results, the real question isn't just whether you show up, but whether you own shaping the answers driving those decisions. If marketers don't define their brand's unique perspective and build authority, they risk being left out of the conversation entirely."

Unlike traditional search metrics or AI search visibility metrics, CAI gives CMOs a single, board-ready score that quantifies their brand's authority in AI search and provides a clear roadmap to improve it.

How CAI works

CAI combines four signals to show how a brand is surfacing, being cited and being described by AI in category conversations based on the collections of content on their domain:

Presence & Share of Model: How frequently a brand is included in AI-generated responses to non-branded, high-intent questions relevant to its audience

How frequently a brand is included in AI-generated responses to non-branded, high-intent questions relevant to its audience Citation Yield: How often AI systems cite the brand's own content when the brand is mentioned

How often AI systems cite the brand's own content when the brand is mentioned Entity Strength: How strongly the brand is linked with important category concepts

How strongly the brand is linked with important category concepts Narrative Sentiment & Favorability: How positively or authoritatively the brand is described in AI-generated answers

The Category Authority Index is part of a unified system that helps brands achieve authority in their relevant categories. In addition to CAI, the system includes:

Category Authority Standard TM : the proprietary benchmark brands work toward as they improve content performance, leading to a higher CAI.

: the proprietary benchmark brands work toward as they improve content performance, leading to a higher CAI. Category Authority LadderTM: the six-step strategic framework used to help brands achieve category authority.

"One of the biggest challenges in this new search environment is that visibility alone doesn't tell you much," said Caitlin Brensinger, Head of Global Digital Marketing at IDEXX. "CAI helps us understand how our content is actually influencing AI-generated answers and whether our brand is showing up credibly in the moments that matter most to our customers."

CAI is delivered through Accelerator360TM, Skyword's patented platform for building and scaling expert-led content programs. It reflects the company's broader approach to helping brands create credible content that earns recognition and citation in AI-driven search.

To learn more about CAI and Skyword's approach to strengthening authority in AI search, visit www.skyword.com.

About Skyword

Skyword is the enterprise content marketing agency with Accelerator360, a patented AI platform that transforms category expertise into audience preference and measurable pipeline growth. For over 15 years, brands like IBM, GE Healthcare, Citizens Bank, Mastercard, and ADP have relied on Skyword to plan, produce, and activate authoritative content at scale, with the governance and consistency complex enterprises require.

Where traditional agencies lack technology and AI-first platforms lack human depth, Skyword delivers both: AI-powered strategy and planning software, an expert-led global talent network, and integrated services built for the operational realities of large marketing organizations. The result is a content program that builds genuine category authority, attracts a higher-quality pipeline, and proves its impact on the business, not just the dashboard.

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SOURCE Skyword