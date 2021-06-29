When An American Classic Meets A Cuban Staple, You Get Pollo Tropical's New Cuban Hot Dog

And if a Cuban Hot Dog isn't enough to get your Fourth of July Weekend party started, you can pair it with Pollo's recently-launched Rum Mojito. The new Rum Mojito is made with real White Rum, sparkling water, natural lime, mint flavors and has 5.8% alcohol by volume. At just $2 each, it's the perfect way to celebrate this weekend. The ready-to-drink cocktail can be found exclusively at most Pollo Tropical locations throughout Florida – for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out.

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu's emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates over 140 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

Pollo Tropical reminds everyone to please drink responsibly.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., please visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com .

