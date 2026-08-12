When an autism diagnosis changes everything, 'The Healing Way' shows parents a new path forward

Kristen O'Meara reveals how grief became a catalyst for transformation, offers hope to families navigating special needs diagnoses

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Healing Way" (published by Balboa Press), the essential paradigm-shifting guide to transform parents of special-needs children in order to move out of survival mode and into whole-hearted acceptance for the life they are living with the child they were meant to have, includes life lessons to build self-awareness and emotional resiliency by engaging parents with real-life scenarios, self-reflective writing prompts, visualization techniques, and a map for their journey.

The Healing Way

Mother of a child with autism, Kristen O'Meara wrote "The Healing Way based" on 10 years of transformative internal work, an MA in counseling psychology, mindfulness training, and practicing the art of spiritual healing.

After O'Meara's son Austin was diagnosed with autism in 2009, she worked through a long period of grief and subsequent awakening that inspired her to journey within to grieve, heal, and create change in her life. Her journey has become a way of life. Following her intuition and heart, she understands the compassionate commitment to grieve and how to integrate the changes that come from a healing journey. Shedding limiting beliefs opens the mind to accept truths from the heart and the emotional resiliency to trust that complex parenting is the journey — the sacred relationship between parent and child is illuminative — the light parents need to walk forward with their child in love.

"The Healing Way" offers its readers insights and strategies for a vast series of topics including:

How understanding their internalized limiting beliefs and expectations can lead to enormous breakthroughs in self-awareness and healing

How using intuition and self-reflective inquiry strengthens their emotional resiliency and trust in themselves as they engage in complex parenting every day

How building objectivity and curiosity leads to creatively connecting with their child who may not communicate through speech, sight, sound, or mobility

How channeling their child's higher self can help unlock a deeper connection with them and a better understanding of their life together

"'The Healing Way' is a map to guide and transform your understanding of you and your child on a soul level and embark on a new journey to enjoy life and love more," said O'Meara.

The book is available through major online retailers and leading booksellers nationwide, and may be purchased directly at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/812603-the-healing-way.

"The Healing Way"

By Kristen O'Meara

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 538 pages | ISBN 9798765243558 | $31.99

E-Book | 538 pages | ISBN 9798765243565 | $9.99

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Kristen O'Meara is available for interviews about "The Healing Way" and her work. Those interested can learn more about her and her son Austin at www.thespiritualcaregiver.com. To request a copy of the book, please contact [email protected].

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

EDITORS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:

Marketing Services

Tel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282

Fax: 812-961-3133

Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com

(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)

SOURCE Balboa Press