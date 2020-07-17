When Artificial Intelligence Meets Streetwear

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbancoolab announces the official launch of its artificial intelligence-powered streetwear designer to collaborate with established and upcoming musicians, hip-hop artists and content creators to create and sell their own streetwear capsule.

The streetwear capsule was designed by AI with Smif-N-Wessun to celebrate the remix of their hit song Bucktown relaunching as Bucktown 360. Fear of What is the world's first streetwear brand designed by artificial intelligence STiCH. See the full collection at www.fearofwhat.com

Three years of development, urbancoolab's STiCH platform captures each user's creative language to help craft bespoke capsules unique to anything currently out in the market. Users will provide artistic input in the form of artistic renders, logos, symbols, photo imagery and slogan typography, prompting STiCH to study, learn and characterize each member's personal design ethos. The program will collect and synthesize thousands of images, logos, lyrics, and wave-forms gathered from the web to then use engineered empathy and semantic analysis to reinterpret the inspiration. STiCH will then contextualize that design inspiration to form distinct graphics in which to build streetwear collections around.

"If a few designers can influence legions of creatives the world over, imagine what 100 of them can lead to? Or 1,000? Or 10,000? Our mission is to discover the next graduating class of streetwear maestros, who will then open the doors for future creators to walk through," says Idris Mootee, CEO and Creative Chief at urbancoolab. "Collabs are an ideal way of speaking to the visual and cultural richness and complexity of today's consumer, allowing brands to communicate the varied aspects of their visual identities and increase relevancy."

This month urbancoolab just designed and launched the first ever human-machine collaboration with Smif-N-Wessun, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and to honor the project's historic timeline by aligning with STiCH to create their commemorative "Bucktown 360" capsule collection.

Urbancoolab is also launching the world's very first AI-generated streetwear brand Fear of What. The label's creative process runs on the antithesis of fear, deriving its power from absolute freedom. Part grim, part morbid, yet poetically expressive all the way around.

The STiCH platform is currently available to creators looking to develop their own streetwear capsule at urbancoolab.com. The world's first Ai designed streetwear brand collection is available for viewing at fearofwhat.com.

About urbancoolab

urbancoolab is an AI-powered design and commerce platform that collaborates with humans to produce and sell original streetwear. Our mission is to discover the next generation of streetwear maestros. Urbancoolab also operates its own multi-brand online retailer urbancoolx.com.

About Smif-n-Wessun

Smif-n-Wessun is a music group representing Brownsville, Brooklyn, in hip-hop's golden era. The legendary rap duo Tek and Steele first appeared on tracks by Black Moon's debut album Enta Da Stage in 1993. Adding relentless rhymes to tracks "U da Man" and "Black Smif N' Wessun," the pair paved the way for the Brooklyn Supergroup Boot Camp Clik.

About Fear-of-What

Fear of what is the world's first streetwear brand designed by artificial intelligence Stich. The streetwear label will be working in collaboration with top brands in Europe for limited edition capsules.

