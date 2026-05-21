When Blood Compatibility Becomes a Pregnancy Risk

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, has released episode 58 of its Science Bytes podcast, focusing on hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN) – a serious but often underrecognized condition driven by maternal alloimmunization.

Bethany Weathersby, Founder of the Allo Hope Foundation QuidelOrtho Science Bytes, Episode # 58 - HDFN

Hosted by Michelle Mullens, Global Product Manager of Portfolio Solutions for Transfusion Medicine at QuidelOrtho, the episode features Bethany Weathersby, Founder and Executive Director of the Allo Hope Foundation. Together, they explore how red blood cell antibodies can impact pregnancy, why awareness and care gaps persist, and how timely diagnostics and coordinated care can dramatically improve outcomes for mothers and babies.

Key Insights:

What is HDFN: How maternal alloimmunization leads to red blood cell antibody formation and fetal risk

The impact of awareness gaps: Many patients and providers are unfamiliar with alloantibodies, leading to delayed understanding and care

Why lab testing matters: Antibody screening and titers directly guide pregnancy management and risk assessment

Inconsistencies in care: Outcomes can vary widely depending on provider knowledge, timing of testing and access to specialized care

The patient perspective: Connecting diagnostic workflows to real-world outcomes highlights opportunities to improve care

HDFN occurs when a pregnant individual develops antibodies against fetal red blood cell antigens, leading to fetal anemia and other serious complications. While advances in screening and treatment have improved outcomes, the episode highlights ongoing inconsistencies in awareness, access to expertise and clinical management – even in well-resourced healthcare settings.

Through a powerful combination of clinical insight and lived experience, the conversation highlights the critical role of laboratory testing as the foundation of prenatal care decisions and the importance of acting quickly on results to prevent severe outcomes.

Listen to the latest episode of the QuidelOrtho Science Bytes podcast on major streaming platforms or at: https://www.quidelortho.com/global/en/resources/podcasts/quidelortho-science-bytes.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

About the Allo Hope Foundation

The Allo Hope Foundation (AHF) serves families and clinicians globally navigating red cell alloimmunization and hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn (HDFN). Led by patients with expertise in education, research, and clinical practice under the oversight of a Medical Advisory Board and Patient Advisory Board, AHF believes survival from HDFN should be an expectation and global reality. AHF manages daily patient counsel for thousands of families, facilitates specialty referrals, conducts and publishes disease research and clinical practice guidelines, and raises global awareness through provider education and public health initiatives.

Source: QuidelOrtho Corporation

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SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation