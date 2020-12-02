When Broken is Easily Fixed

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiropractic Wellness Center has been serving the Tulsa community for more than two decades and has a reputation of producing pain-free patients.

This is because of the level of care and attention that Dr Lance Hoose and his expert team put into each patient visit. Chiropractic care is not a one size fits all practice because every patient is unique in his or her needs.

The Chiropractic Wellness Center

When seen by Dr Hoose and his professional staff, patients can expect to receive the utmost respect and care.

His more than two decades of experience in chiropractic care in the Tulsa region has allowed him to create a report and trust with patients to get them the quality treatment they deserve.

Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, the chiropractic care offered at the Chiropractic Wellness Center focuses on improving patient health to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place.

A Tulsa native, Dr Hoose has spent 22 years using a variety of techniques and services within his chiropractic toolbox to help patients achieve better overall spinal health.

Never in the history of chiropractic care have chiropractors been able to provide the level of expertise available today.

His mission is to put the broken back together in a way that optimizes quality of life. Specifically, Dr Hoose specializes in helping patients recover from sciatica, back pain and headaches.

"I want nothing more than for my patients to get better," he said, adding there's no better feeling than knowing you got someone back to work.

During a patient's first visit, Dr Hoose explains how chiropractic care works and gives a full evaluation. From there he creates a customized plan with tailored solutions that meet patient needs.

The body's foundation must first be addressed before true health can be achieved. With chiropractic care, that means a particular plan of care must be in place to allow the body to repair itself correctly and completely.

Dr Hoose educated patients on the three phases of chiropractic care. They include relief, corrective or restorative and wellness.

At his Chiropractic Wellness Center in Tulsa, Dr Hoose focuses on improving patient health through proactive methods like spinal corrections and corrective adjustments using state of the art equipment and advanced techniques to properly find and treat the source of the pain.

At Chiropractic Wellness Center, Dr Hoose and his team treat patients for various conditions beyond traditional back and neck issues from accidents or injuries, with the overall goal of better spinal health.

Staff at Chiropractic Wellness Center help patients treat and maintain optimal health without medication or surgery. Here, patients are meant to rediscover their health, maintain overall wellness and create a new balance in life.

New patients receive a free consultation. To learn more call (918) 742-0560 or visit: www.drhoose.com.

