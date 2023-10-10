When data creates knowledge: the combined analytical strength of Paessler PRTG and Qbilon

A video case study with many insights for those concerned about the complexity of their IT, OT, and IoT environments

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 1,200 employees and 24 subsidiaries, the global IT and OT environment of the German engineering company KTR Systems GmbH has become increasingly complex and challenging to manage. With monitoring solutions like Paessler AG's PRTG already implemented, Qbilon enabled KTR Systems to have an automated bird's eye view of their IT and OT landscape. Paessler AG acquired the IT startup Qbilon from Augsburg, Germany, in early 2023, and the combined potential of both companies' software solutions proves to have great potential – best illustrated in the showcase of KTR Systems.

Olaf Korbanek, Head of IT at KTR Systems GmbH
Visualization of Qbilon’s ROI potential based on customer experiences.
Helmut Binder, CEO, Paessler AG
"I see Qbilon as a strategic investment – because data on its own is just data, but Qbilon tells me what to do with it," said Olaf Korbanek, head of IT at KTR Systems. "In a complex and evolving industry, I need a dynamic overview that enables me to plan with foresight. From that perspective, it is possible to establish an emergency concept, reduce the workload of my employees, develop my IT landscape sustainably, and save money in the long run. Qbilon is basically business intelligence for my IT department."

While monitoring tools like Paessler PRTG offer the data input, Qbilon enables automated up-to-date documentation of the provided information. It automatically detects and tracks all components of a complex, global IT, OT, and IoT environment. This task is traditionally time consuming, and documentation can often be outdated by the time it is created – automated documentation therefore has multiple advantages over manual creation.

The synergetic combination of data detection, visualization of dependencies, and the generation of reports are key components of modern IT environments. KTR Systems efficiently manages high-impact system changes like the implementation of a new SAP logistics gateway, with Qbilon to show them the affected systems and dependencies and reduce the complexity of that information. For KTR Systems, PRTG's monitoring data functions  like a map, whereas Qbilon enables smart navigation through the complex landscapes.

"The combination of Paessler's decades-long experience in IT, OT, and IoT monitoring paired with the fresh perspective of a young company like Qbilon has incredible potential, shown in this use case with KTR Systems," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "Both solutions combined offers an automated, up-to-date overview of complex IT environments. It saves workload for IT departments and in the long run saves costs by enabling the right strategic decisions."

For further information see our video footage of this case study, and if you have any further inquiries feel free to send a message to the contact persons below.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMB to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

In 2023, Paessler acquired qbilon GmbH, a company that provides solutions for automatically capturing, analyzing, and optimizing hybrid IT landscapes. In times when digital transformation and exponential IT growth are key issues in large companies, Qbilon wants to contribute to keeping IT efficient and manageable with its software solutions Qbilon Cloud and Qbilon Ultimate.

Learn more about Paessler and their products at www.paessler.com 

