When Disaster Strikes, Broadband Providers Stand Ready: After the Storm Highlights the Urgent Work to Reconnect Communities

New docufilm reveals the vital role of broadband restoration – and the power of collaboration – in helping communities recover after disasters

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NCTA – the Internet & Television Association released After the Storm, a new short docufilm that brings viewers inside the urgent, high-stakes recovery efforts that follow some of America's most devastating recent natural disasters.

With footage from wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles, hurricane-hit Tampa, and storm-impacted communities in Georgia and North Carolina, After the Storm tells the story of how broadband providers, power companies, and government partners work together to restore critical communications services when they're needed most.

NCTA Presents - After the Storm: Rebuilding Networks. Restoring Communities.

"When disaster strikes, power and broadband often go down together – and restoring both becomes a race against the clock that requires seamless coordination on the ground," said Cory Gardner, President & CEO of NCTA. "After the Storm captures the resilience, grit, and human stories behind broadband recovery, and highlights the daunting work of crews mobilizing to reestablish the lifelines Americans depend on."

Shot on location and featuring powerful footage of real recovery efforts, After the Storm offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at what happens after the news cameras leave a disaster zone. It documents how cable broadband technicians navigate dangerous terrain and damaged infrastructure to bring communities back online – underscoring that broadband is not a luxury, but critical infrastructure for community safety, health, and recovery.

At its core, the film underscores a powerful truth: power and broadband systems are deeply interconnected. These networks frequently share the same poles, pathways, and infrastructure, meaning that true resilience requires coordination across sectors.

As natural disasters increase in both frequency and intensity, After the Storm makes a compelling case for smarter planning and deeper collaboration across critical infrastructure sectors. Viewers will see:

Real-life recovery efforts from cable broadband technicians in the field

The close connection between broadband networks and power lines that crisscross the country

Data highlighting the increasing frequency of billion dollar natural disasters

Firsthand accounts from frontline workers navigating recovery efforts

After the Storm arrives at a pivotal moment. As policymakers and industry leaders focus on strengthening critical infrastructure and emergency preparedness, the film underscores a vital lesson: successful recovery depends on human coordination and collaboration and a shared commitment to service.

America's cable industry employs more than 1.3 million highly skilled professionals to connect over 80 million customers across the country to high-speed internet. In 2024 alone, the cable industry invested $25.1 billion to build and upgrade the 800,000+ miles of fiber-optic cable within networks nationwide.

To watch and learn more about After the Storm, visit ncta.com/afterthestorm.

Click here to download a docufilm synopsis, fact sheet, official trailers and photo stills.

