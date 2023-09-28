When Do You Need a Lawyer for a Divorce?

While it is possible to go through a divorce without a lawyer, it may not always be wise says Wolfe and Stec

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divorce is a difficult and emotional process that can be complicated by legal issues, especially if the parties involved cannot agree on certain aspects of the divorce. In such cases, it may be necessary to hire a lawyer to help navigate the legal system and ensure that your rights and interests are protected.

Here are three instances when you may need a lawyer for a divorce.

1. When There Are Complex Financial Issues Involved

If there are significant assets, such as real estate, investments, retirement accounts, or a business, a lawyer can help ensure that financial interests are protected, especially if one spouse is hiding assets or attempting to undervalue assets in order to minimize the amount of spousal support or division of property they will have to pay.

A lawyer can also help negotiate the terms of a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, which can protect financial interests in the event of a divorce.

2. When There Are Custody Issues Involved

Custody issues can be some of the most emotional and contentious aspects of a divorce. Hiring a lawyer can help ensure that your parental rights are protected and that your children's best interests are taken into account when negotiating custody arrangements.

A lawyer can help you negotiate a parenting plan that takes into account your children's needs and schedules, as well as any potential issues related to visitation rights, child support, or relocation.

3. When There is a Dispute over the Grounds for Divorce

In some cases, one spouse may want a divorce, while the other does not. If there is a dispute over the grounds for divorce, a lawyer can gather evidence to support your claim for divorce, such as evidence of infidelity or abuse, and help you negotiate a settlement or take your case to court if necessary.

"Even in cases where the divorce is amicable, it is still important to ensure that your legal rights and interests are protected," says Attorney Marc Wolfe.

