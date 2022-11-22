When Do You Need an Immigration Lawyer?...

U.S. immigration law is very complex, and hiring an immigration lawyer becomes necessary in many cases says immigration lawyer Carman Fullerton

How Can an Immigration Attorney Help You?

Immigration issues can be as simple as traveling to the U.S. for a vacation or as complex as responding to deportation or removal proceedings. It is often said that the only laws more complicated than U.S. immigration laws are U.S. tax laws. The already complex immigration process is exacerbated by frequent changes in policy and the law and by inefficiency and government bureaucracy.

Applications and forms are complicated and time-consuming, the fees are costly, the wait times are long and delays are common. Having an attorney handle your immigration issue can save time and expense in the long run.

Situations In Which You Should Definitely Contact an Immigration Attorney

If you are dealing with any of the following situations, you will definitely want to consult with an experienced immigration attorney:

You are seeking asylum or another type of discretionary relief.

You have concerns about your eligibility for a green card or need help obtaining a visa.

You are having difficulty obtaining citizenship or an immigration benefit and have been asked to supply additional evidence.

You need emergency assistance with an immigration matter.

You have received a notice of deportation or removal proceedings.

You have been deported and want to apply for reentry.

You have had an immigration application denied.

You are facing criminal charges.

Devastating Consequences Can Result From "Going It Alone"

Dealing with immigration officials can be intimidating, and preparing extensive paperwork can be overwhelming. For these reasons, mistakes happen easily, and the consequences of a mistake in the immigration process can be severe.

Immigration attorney Dan Carman understands the importance of seeking the right legal advice in immigration matters. He explains, "The immigration process is often confusing and overwhelming, and the results can be life-changing, affecting families for generations."

Some of those consequences include family separations, loss of employment or education opportunities, and general upheaval in a person's life. A capable immigration attorney understands how stressful the process can be and will work diligently to lessen the impact on immigrant families.

