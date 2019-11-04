When Experts Unite: ATSG Announces Acquisition of ShoreGroup Solutions on eve of their 25th Anniversary

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATSG, a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company, today announced its acquisition of ShoreGroup Solutions, an IT lifecycle services and solutions organization. With a complementary portfolio to ATSG's rediTech offerings, the acquisition bolsters ATSG with an expanded regional and national footprint, deepened expertise in on-premise and cloud-based collaboration solutions, enterprise contact centers, networks and security. It also further expands and extends the long-standing relationship with Cisco as a Cisco Gold Certified Partner.

With the ShoreGroup acquisition, ATSG will enhance its offerings portfolio with a unique and powerful set of collaboration and lifecycle services, along with leading multicloud solutions for the enterprise. Adding the ShoreGroup team of experts and engineers, who hold an array of impressive certifications and specializations, provides further scale and technical expertise.

"ATSG has known and respected ShoreGroup for quite some time in the marketplace. Their impressive reputation, 20+ year operating history, dedication to operational excellence and maniacal commitment to their client relationships, coupled with their robust partnership with Cisco, was quite attractive to us," said Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO, ATSG. "They also align with our core strategy, values and culture, while bringing additional innovation and commercial capabilities to our portfolio that further accelerates our ability to service our customers."

"Joining ATSG, a recognized leader in managed services and solutions, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at ShoreGroup," said John McCarthy, CEO, ShoreGroup. "It greatly enhances our ability to offer our customers fully managed IT operations, including public, private, or hybrid cloud solutions, and to consume them in the manner they so choose. Our vision of ourselves as an MSP that delivers Technology Solutions as a Service (TSaaS) perfectly aligns with ATSG's. The combined companies will greatly benefit our customers, team members, and partners."

As ATSG commemorates their 25th anniversary they show no signs of slowing down. The company started as an enterprise network systems integrator and have fully transformed the organization to a Tech-enabled MSP. The acquisition of ShoreGroup continues to accelerate ATSG's plans for growth and is the fourth acquisition over the last twenty-four months; ATSG previously acquired QTS in 2017, VDX in 2018 and HNS in early 2019. ATSG will continue to evaluate investments and alliances that strategically enhance their tech-enabled managed services and overall Technology Solutions as a Service digital transformation offerings.

