When Food Meets FinTech: BlueSnap and CardFree CEOs Prep Restaurants for App-Free Ordering and Invisible Payments at Money20/20 Panel

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announced that CEO Ralph Dangelmaier and Jon Squire, CEO and founder of mobile wallet platform CardFree, will be joined by Scott Hudler, chief marketing officer of Torchy's Tacos in a panel discussion entitled "Payment Happy-Hour" at the 2019 Money20/20 Conference in Las Vegas on Oct. 30. Attendees will learn how integrated payments can provide better experiences for consumers and restaurateurs at both traditional and quick service restaurants.

As partners in providing integrated solutions for restaurants, BlueSnap and CardFree are making the payment process easier for customers and restaurateurs alike. "Payment Happy-Hour" will show how the new solutions are helping restaurants compete with big chains that utilize apps for payments.

"Customers are becoming increasingly comfortable with alternative forms of payment including e-wallets, ACH, and merchant stored value cards. It's important for restaurants to not only embrace these alternative forms, but also integrate them with app-free mobile payments," said BlueSnap's Dangelmaier, a 25-year veteran of the payments industry.

Jon Squire founded CardFree in 2012 with a vision of filling a gap in the marketplace for an integrated commerce platform for merchants. He has over 20 years of experience in financial services and emerging technologies. "Forward-thinking restaurants realize that consumers are continuously searching for the most convenient, intuitive and secure dining experiences," Squire noted. "In a highly competitive industry, digital conveniences can make all the difference."

"Constant advancement in payment technology is creating challenges for restaurants that are struggling to adapt fast enough, but we encourage them to view the pressure as an opportunity for growth," Dangelmaier added. "Meeting modern diners' demand for services like mobile Order-Ahead, pay at the table, offer notifications and seamless loyalty programs requires collaboration, and we're excited to see how it will strengthen the restaurant industry."

"Payment Happy-Hour" will take place on Oct. 30 from 10:05 to 10:30 a.m. on the Revolution Rock Stage at The Venetian Las Vegas. The session will be moderated by Jamie Toplin, senior research analyst for Business Insider Intelligence.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at http://www.bluesnap.com.

About CardFree

CardFree offers merchants a one-stop solution to mobilize and enhance the customer experience for maximum ROI. Our award-winning platform provides end-to-end services to engage consumers such as mGifts, offers, loyalty, order ahead and payments. CardFree holds the patent for enabling mobile wallets to seamlessly apply offers, loyalty and payments in one scan or payload Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has been recognized as a "Fierce 15" company by Fierce Wireless, as having the Best Mobile Merchant Platform by Frost & Sullivan and as Best Mobile Start-up by the MEA Awards. For more information please visit www.cardfree.com or contact info@cardfree.com.

