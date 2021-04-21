When Gods Walk - Using Imaginary Time as a Tool to Traverse a Scientifically Created Universe: Astrophysicist and Robotics Expert, Rodney Bartlett, Publishes Academic Collection Exploring Science of the Distant Future

STANTHORPE, Australia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodney Bartlett officially announced the release of his book "Out of Time," a thematically linked collection of essays offering a nuanced exploration of the science employed by humans in the future. A deep-dive into multiple, wide ranging topics including imaginary time, Möbius strips, figure-eight Klein bottles, Pi, Wick rotation, black holes, and the cosmic-spanning power of technology, "Out of Time" is a thoughtful exploration by a self-styled "citizen scientist" who is a frequent contributor on ResearchGate. Bartlett brings both astrophysics and robotics training to bear as he examines the future of the human species, who are only now beginning to understand the full ramifications of electronics or the far-flung destinations to which it will take them. "Out of Time" is available for purchase via MoreBooks, and Amazon.

The universe is infinite and eternal – but scientifically created. What seems a paradox is actually the will of those beings our ancestors often called "gods" – El or Elohim – and other names used throughout history to describe "magical" creatures mysteriously present and involved in the history of the world. Recorded as "divine beings," these individuals have in truth a much more terrestrial origin. How that might be rationally possible is the overarching theme of Bartlett's book.

Describing an advanced, time-traveling species of great thinkers and scientific innovators who understand the plasticity of space and clock-time, "Out of Time" explores a concept that Arthur C. Clarke famously coined in his third law: "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." Creating eternity depends on the advanced electronics our future selves will develop, and this includes the elusive concept of time travel by leveraging the understanding that the Universe is an amazing computer program – a creative sorcery comprised of pure math and logic. All objects and events on Earth are just strings of electronic binary digits: 1 and 0.

Using mind-bending programs involving "imaginary" time and mysterious infinite numbers like Pi, Bartlett illustrates some of the sublime concepts leveraged by the scientists of tomorrow to bring about the inevitability of world peace and human immortality.

"There were two aspects of this book I found fascinating the most. The first is the dialogue between the physicist and the philosopher on the value of zero. Growing up as a mathematics student, I was taught that zero meant nothing. However, it seemed like philosophers had a different point of view" … "It is well written and exceptionally edited. I gladly rate it four out of four stars. Anyone interested in knowing how science would shape the future of man and society is welcome to read this book." –From an Online Book Club review by Sam Ibeh.

