When Grain in Ear Meets World Environment Day, Shaanxi Displays the #ColorfulShaanxi via Overseas Social Media

Shaanxi launched the event on the homepage of @Visit Shaanxi on Facebook and Instagram. The unique well-layered poster for the event is designed with images such as wheat that stands for Grain in Ear and terracotta warriors and the Big Wild Goose Pagoda that represent Shaanxi, as well as elements of the World Environment Day. Fans acquired knowledge of the solar term and the World Environment Day and were impressed by Shaanxi while playing the game "Find Differences".

This event gained over 100,000 views and over 23,000 interactions on overseas social media platforms within three days and the numbers are growing. The outstanding figures show that this event has brought Shaanxi and its fans closer and promoted Shaanxi's image globally. Now, Shaanxi's cultural tourism brands are known to more overseas social media users.

The #ColorfulShaanxi event is an online marketing event that Shaanxi held by actively digging domestic and overseas heated topics in the aim of continuously enhancing its cultural tourism brands' international influence. This is also another attempt of Shaanxi at exploring the internationalization path for its cultural tourism brands. In the future, Shaanxi will keep seeking the cultural connotations of tourism and new ways of utilizing social media based on the fruitful results obtained on its way of publicizing its cultural tourism brands around the globe. It will build up its image, tell Chinese stories and make a contribution to the cause of Chinese cultural tourism brands' going global.

SOURCE Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism