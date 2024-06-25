When Having "Just" a Will is Not Enough

New Free Report Reveals: 7 Essential Things You Need to Protect Your Legacy Wealth--and Pass It On Tax-Efficiently to Your Heirs

O'FALLON, Ill., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to both AARP and CNBC, more than 6 in 10 Americans don't have a written will—or if they do, their will is woefully out of date.

But even if you HAVE drafted a will recently, did you know that having "only" a will is often not nearly enough to protect your assets after your inevitable passing?

That's the assertion of Joseph RoosEvans, CEO of FRA Trust, a financial advisor specialized in estate and retirement planning.

His new free special report, The 7 Essential Pillars of Estate Planning, shows you "everything you need to protect you and your family – and your legacy wealth" -- with he calls a 'bullet-proof and tax-efficient estate plan," says RoosEvans.

Among the topics covered in this report:

Why everyone who has assets—and not just the rich—should have an estate plan.

The 10 essential estate planning documents that you may need,

How to create an "instant" million-dollar tax-free estate.

How often should you review and update your will and estate plan?

Why having only a will is not enough: what you need to know about trusts.

Says RoosEvans, "While having a will has always been an essential part of the overall estate planning process, it is in reality just one piece of the complete picture."

Mr. RoosEvans advises his clients that especially in today's uncertain economy, "the smartest move you can make is to strengthen your estate plan by having both a will and a trust."

In his report, RoosEvans explains that there are a variety of trusts available to provide maximum financial security for every type of family.

For example, he says a "special needs trust" may be the ideal way to ensure a disabled offspring will have enough money to be financially secure for life, even after you pass.

