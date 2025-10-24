WHEN HER MOTHER SAW, SHE WENT BLIND

Memoir from Child Abuse Advocate Hits USA Today Bestseller

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Leeb is a lawyer, a nurse, a scuba instructor, a yoga teacher, a bestselling author, a member of the advisory board of the UCLA Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House, and also the survivor of horrific childhood incest.

Her new bestselling memoir, Such a Pretty Picture , opens with a harrowing scene of her mother going blind when she sees the way her father is touching 4-year-old Andrea during a bath. Every year, 63,000 children are victims of substantiated sexual assault ( RAINN ), and yet the topic of child sexual abuse remains taboo. From more adults recognizing the signs of child abuse to adult victims finding the courage to seek help, raising awareness can save lives.

Andrea has found solace, grace, and healing in helping others, volunteering, and advocating for victims. Royalties from book sales of Such a Pretty Picture are going to RAINN (the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) and various local rape centers and women's shelters. She is dedicated to creating awareness around the issue of childhood sexual abuse and incest.

In an era seeing catastrophic cuts in rape center funding , Andrea's work is a shining beacon for survivors and their loved ones everywhere. Community support to keep these facilities running is more important now than ever in order to get child abuse victims the help they need.

To get in touch with Andrea Leeb, set up an interview, or learn more about her book, please contact her publicists at Mindbuck Media.

** If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted or sexually abused, RAINN can help: Call 800-656-HOPE.

