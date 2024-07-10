When I Work Appoints New CTO to Lead Technical Innovation for Hourly Workforce

Experienced Engineering Leader to Drive AI Integration and Enhance Employee-First Workforce Management Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When I Work, a market leader in hourly workforce management software with more than 200,000 workplace partners worldwide, announces the appointment of Melissa Leffler as Chief Technology Officer.

Leffler comes to When I Work with over 30 years of engineering leadership experience, most recently as Senior Vice President at Drift, an AI-powered buyer engagement platform that helps businesses create personalized experiences for its customers. During her tenure at Drift, she grew her team from 25 to over 120 members, expanded product offerings beyond a single product, and introduced AI innovations that contributed to product-led growth.

"I am excited to help small businesses harness the power of AI to run their businesses," said Leffler. "Small businesses are looking for ways they can be more efficient, and we are focused on using AI and other leading technologies to help small business owners automate their activities and make their relationships with their employees more impactful."

In her new role, Leffler aims to harness the power of AI to help small businesses manage, pay, and empower their teams at a new level. She will be focused on platform expansion to help automate tasks such as payroll, schedule creation, resource allocation, forecasting, and improved employee collaboration. Leffler's extensive mobile expertise will also enhance the company's multi-platform offering, expanding capabilities for workplace administrators to fully manage their teams from any device.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leffler to our leadership team," said Blake Adams, CEO of When I Work, "Her extensive experience with product-led growth and team development will be invaluable as we realize our vision to create an hourly ecosystem where small business and hourly workers thrive together. "

About When I Work

When I Work is a market leader in hourly workforce management that provides businesses a fully integrated scheduling, time tracking, payroll, and team messaging solution. Trusted by over 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work ensures reliable shift coverage, engaged employees, and faster decisions—giving everybody what they need to be successful at work. For more, visit wheniwork.com.

SOURCE When I Work