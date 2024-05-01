When I Work Named Winner of the 2024 HR Tech Award for its Commitment to Empowering Small Businesses

When I Work recognized for its innovation in providing targeted technology tools to meet small businesses' unique workforce management needs.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When I Work, a market leader in shift-based workforce management software used by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, has been selected as a winner of the 2024 HR Tech Awards in the Core HR/Workforce category as the Best Small Business-Focused Solution.

The HR Tech Awards program, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is designed to give buyers a short list of vetted, capable providers specific to their needs.

"Lighthouse research shows that when frontline employees have access to mobile technology for shifts and scheduling, they are more likely to rate their treatment as equitable with non-frontline staff. When I Work is enabling that sense of fairness and respect for millions of workers via their platform," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "However, employers are also benefiting from the technology, receiving critical insights into frontline labor costs and more consistent show rates for employees who are scheduled to work."

Judges are chosen from industry positions such as C-suite executives, talent leaders, and independent subject matter experts. Entries are judged based on a rigorous selection process, which includes five key areas: problems the technology solves in the market, case study, differentiation analysis, software evaluation, and company evaluation.

"We are honored to receive this award, which recognizes our team's commitment to creating products that meet the needs of the shift-based workforce, especially for small businesses," said Blake Adams, CEO of When I Work. "By automating processes such as scheduling and payroll, we give employees and managers more time to focus on what matters—providing great service to customers and growing their businesses."

About When I Work

When I Work is a market leader in workforce management software for shift-based businesses and delivers a powerful, employee-first experience that creates happier and more productive teams. Trusted by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work offers scheduling, collaboration, and financial solutions that bring empathy, agility, and consumer simplicity to both small businesses and their employees . For more information, please visit wheniwork.com .

SOURCE When I Work