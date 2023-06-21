When I Work Wins Gold in 2023 Globee Awards for American Business

News provided by

When I Work

21 Jun, 2023, 15:23 ET

The company was named top workforce management solution for its platform dedicated to shift-based small businesses

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When I Work, a market leader in shift-based workforce management software used by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, was recently named a Gold winner in the 2023 Globee Awards for American Business. 

When I Work was recognized as the top workforce management solution in the awards' product, service and solutions category.

The Globee Awards for American Business celebrate organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled performance across various business categories. The rigorous judging process involved over 350 industry experts from around the world, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives. 

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from the Globee Awards for American Business," said Blake Adams, CEO of When I Work. "Our dedicated team constantly strives to make shift work awesome for shift-based workplaces and their teams who are often underserved by other providers. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to serve this vital part of our business sector."

About When I Work
When I Work is a market leader in shift-based workforce management software and delivers a powerful, employee-first experience that creates happier and more productive teams. Trusted by more than 200,000 workplaces worldwide, When I Work puts scheduling and collaboration at the center of workplace operations and brings empathy, agility, and consumer simplicity to organizations in the small business workplace. For more information, please visit wheniwork.com.

SOURCE When I Work

