When inflation is eating you--turn to Perfect Servings Meals

News provided byPerfect Servings Meals
Oct 17, 2024, 10:05 ET
ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elgin based food manufacturer United Food Group, Inc. launched a new line of protein-based meals and drinks. The single-serve meals can be prepared right in their cook-in and eat-in pouches—no cleanup needed! Enjoy eight delicious flavors loaded with protein-packed ingredients and delivered right to your dorm, apartment or home. They are perfectly delicious, perfectly nutritious and perfect for a limited budget! Feed a family of four for under $15! Ideal for those on the go and hungry college students. The protein-rich drinks come in three delicious flavors. United Food Group will be introducing the new protein-based meals and drinks to college campuses in the near future.
Kids in college? Did you know?
The average cost of food per month for a college student is $673.
- College students spend on average $410 a month eating off-campus.
- Meals cooked at home average $263 a month when the cost of eating off-campus is included.
- A campus meal plan averages $570 a month.
- A vegan diet cooked exclusively at home averages $281 a month.
- College students spend over $78 billion on food and groceries, which has increased nearly $10 billion in the past year.
Source: https://educationdata.org/average-monthly-food-spend-college-student
Perfect Servings Meals require NO additional ingredients—simply add water, heat and eat. Free shipping on orders over $25. Coming to retail outlets soon. Learn more at www.perfectservingsmeals.com
