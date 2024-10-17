When inflation is eating you--turn to Perfect Servings Meals

ELGIN, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elgin based food manufacturer United Food Group, Inc. launched a new line of protein-based meals and drinks. The single-serve meals can be prepared right in their cook-in and eat-in pouches—no cleanup needed! Enjoy eight delicious flavors loaded with protein-packed ingredients and delivered right to your dorm, apartment or home. They are perfectly delicious, perfectly nutritious and perfect for a limited budget! Feed a family of four for under $15! Ideal for those on the go and hungry college students. The protein-rich drinks come in three delicious flavors. United Food Group will be introducing the new protein-based meals and drinks to college campuses in the near future.

Kids in college? Did you know?

The average cost of food per month for a college student is $673.

a month. College students spend over $78 billion on food and groceries, which has increased nearly $10 billion in the past year.

Source: https://educationdata.org/average-monthly-food-spend-college-student

Perfect Servings Meals require NO additional ingredients—simply add water, heat and eat. Free shipping on orders over $25. Coming to retail outlets soon. Learn more at www.perfectservingsmeals.com

