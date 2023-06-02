When It Comes to Indian Cuisine, One Sauce Does It All

Guru Foods Indian Sauces Is a Brand That Balances Convenience, Taste, Health, and Innovation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guru Foods Indian Sauces is a brand born in the fires of experience.

"I have a reputation as a master chef in Indian curries," explains brand owner Harry "Guru" Khanna, "In fact, people call me 'The Guru of Indian Curries.' When I left my successful restaurant in 1998, it was to go to India and perfect my sauces. I wanted to find a perfect way to produce the sauce base and preserve it without the need for additives or chemicals."

Throughout this process, Khanna had four goals in mind:

Convenience : By creating the perfect base for Indian cuisine, Khanna planned on giving his customers the ability to create an authentic curry dish in their kitchens in as little as three minutes.

: By creating the perfect base for Indian cuisine, Khanna planned on giving his customers the ability to create an authentic curry dish in their kitchens in as little as three minutes. Taste : Khanna had spent years gathering and perfecting recipes. He wanted to offer his audience the best Indian culinary experience possible, which inevitably boiled down to the sauce.

: Khanna had spent years gathering and perfecting recipes. He wanted to offer his audience the best Indian culinary experience possible, which inevitably boiled down to the sauce. Health : Indian food can be unhealthy. Khanna invested in creating a line of sauces that are low-fat and use extra virgin olive oil and Himalayan salt. They are free of trans fats, cholesterol, dairy, nuts, sugar, and gluten. In addition, they are both vegan and allergy-friendly — a rare feat among Indian food products.

: Indian food can be unhealthy. Khanna invested in creating a line of sauces that are low-fat and use extra virgin olive oil and Himalayan salt. They are free of trans fats, cholesterol, dairy, nuts, sugar, and gluten. In addition, they are both vegan and allergy-friendly — a rare feat among Indian food products. Innovation: Finally, Khanna didn't want to simply rehash past chefs' creations. Instead, he invested in the groundbreaking technique of cryogenic grinding. This powders traditional Indian spices at sub-zero temperatures, ensuring they aren't burnt or nutritionally compromised in the process.

With this quartet of objectives in mind, Khanna invested years of his life and his savings into developing the perfect pre-prepared Indian sauce. The result is a line of popular cryogenic sauces that include Curry Sauce, Veggie Butter, and Butter Chicken. They are safe (and delicious) for everyone, from expectant mothers to individuals with severe allergies, vegan lifestyles, and even those with heart conditions.

"My goal from the beginning was to develop a simple yet elegant way to create authentic Indian curry," Khanna declares, "It doesn't matter if you're at a restaurant, a pub, or your own kitchen. Guru sauces allow you to access a unique, healthy, and convenient dose of Indian cuisine in a matter of minutes. It's the ultimate Indian food experience."

About Guru Foods Indian Sauces

Guru Foods Indian Sauces was launched in 2009 by Harry "Guru" Khanna. The Indian ex-restaurant owner created his own commercial sauce label to give a global audience access to his premium Indian sauces. These highly sought-after culinary condiments utilize cryogenic spices, extra virgin olive oil, and Himalayan salt and are vegan, low-fat, top allergen safe, and free of dairy, gluten, trans-fat, MSG, cholesterol, and additives. Learn more at gurusauces.com .

Harvinder Khanna

Guru Food Product LTD.

416 897 5389

[email protected]

SOURCE Guru Foods Indian Sauces