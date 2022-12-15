When It Comes to Saving Lives, Size Matters: QinFlow's Warrior lite Is Now Available In The USA

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality In Flow Inc. (QinFlow), the manufacturer of the Warrior line of top-performance portable blood and intravenous (IV) fluid warming solutions for the entire continuum of care, is proud to announce that the Warrior lite product is commencing USA distribution.

As its name implies, the Warrior lite is a compact and lightweight blood and IV fluid warmer designed primarily for environments where product size and weight are significant factors in the ability to provide care to individuals suffering life-threatening health conditions and injuries. Highly specialized pre-hospital emergency medical personnel face significant limitations regarding the quantity, size, and weight of medical equipment they can transport, whether by helicopter, plane, all-terrain vehicle (ATV), or on foot. The Warrior lite utilizes the same underlying high-performance technology that has been applied for the entire Warrior line of warmers to help prevent the development of potentially lethal hypothermia (the inability to regulate core body temperature), whether caused by environmental exposure, multisystem trauma, sepsis, diabetic ketoacidosis, side effects of medical treatment, etc.

"The Warrior lite resolves a major clinical gap," explains Ariel Katz, CEO of QinFlow Inc.: "First responders need to rely on a high-performance yet portable blood and IV fluid warming solution; however, prevailing prehospital solutions struggle to deal with the rapid resuscitation rates requested for patients with life-threatening blood loss." Mr. Katz further explained that "This gap is worsened when rapid intermittent infusers – such as push-pull methods or hand pumps – are used, since these methods demand significantly higher levels of warming efficiency that prevailing warmers are not designed to deliver." According to Mr. Katz, the Warrior lite is best equipped to address this clinical gap: "It is small enough to be used in all austere settings, yet powerful and robust enough to deliver hospital-grade performance in all these settings."

The Warrior lite uses the same per-patient sterile consumable utilized by the entire Warrior line of warmers. Therefore, not only does the Warrior lite deliver unparalleled performance levels for a portable device, but it also accomplishes this at a significantly lower cost of ownership, compared with all modern battery operated warmers. "This makes the Warrior lite a true win-win solution," concluded Mr. Katz.

For optimal operational fit, the Warrior lite will offer customers the flexibility to choose from 2 battery options: the lite battery or the Extra Power battery, for prolonged field care.

Other Warrior line configurations include:

The Warrior and Warrior EXTREME : designed to support the blood and fluid warming needs during long-distance transports

and : designed to support the blood and fluid warming needs during long-distance transports The Warrior AC : designed to support the blood and fluid warming needs of operating rooms and intensive care units

: designed to support the blood and fluid warming needs of operating rooms and intensive care units The Warrior Hybrid SKU: designed to allow users to effortlessly shift from portable operating mode to AC operating mode (and vice versa) in environments in which such versatility is required such as emergency departments and trauma bays

Finally, since all of these configurations operate with the same disposable unit, a patient's handoff between settings is simplified and overall cost for the healthcare system is meaningfully reduced.

For more information on QinFlow, our trade partners, and the Warrior lite visit https://www.qinflow.com/product/warrior-lite/

About QinFlow

Since 2009, QinFlow has worked to develop and perfect a proprietary blood and IV fluid warming technology (patented) that delivers unparalleled levels of warming efficiency. The company's flagship line of products – the Warrior – provides frontline rescue teams, first responders, critical care transport teams, and emergency care professionals within the hospital with a high performance, reliable, simple to operate, and completely portable blood and IV fluid warming device that operates flawlessly in all environmental conditions in order to fight hypothermia and help in saving lives. QinFlow is headquartered in Petah Tikva (Israel) and Plano, Texas (USA). For more information on QinFlow and the Warrior modular system, visit www.qinflow.com. For more information regarding this press release, contact us at [email protected].

