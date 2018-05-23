When It's Pink, It's Ready to Drink.

Tequila Rose is the original strawberry cream liqueur, introduced more than twenty years ago. "Pink drinks" are currently having a moment, and Tequila Rose would like to welcome everyone to the party! The brand, a blend of sweet strawberry cream and a splash of tequila, was a daring introduction to the cream liqueur category at a time when the only creams were Irish creams. It's always been pink, it's always been delicious, and it has been a fan favorite from the start.

Tequila Rose remains the world's best-selling strawberry cream liqueur. It's the rare brand that taps into the nostalgia of one generation, who remember the first time they tried it and who they were with, while also inspiring a whole new generation of drinkers who love the taste as well as the highly Instagrammable pink spirit and black bottle.

This bottle release will be available in stores everywhere soon and is sure to inspire the following that made Tequila Rose go viral in recent posts featuring it as the star ingredient in everything from cupcakes to whipped pudding shots.

