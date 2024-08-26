When Kids Thrive, Working Parents Thrive

BetterHelp Business Now Offers Working Parents and Their Kids Immediate Access to Digital Mental Health Program

BOSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterHelp Business announced today they will now be offering the family wellness benefit Mightier to expand pediatric behavioral health services through their employer benefits platform. BetterHelp Business is the first major benefits provider to offer comprehensive mental health support for children under age 13. BetterHelp Business members will now have immediate access to the clinically-validated, digital-first Mightier program at a time of severe shortages of pediatric behavioral health providers.

View PDF Study: Caregiver Stress, Wellbeing, and Work Impact Study 2023. Mothers are trading their careers and mental health to support their children. Mightier changes that.

The lack of pediatric mental health services impacts both kids and caregivers. A recent Mightier-BetterHelp study proved that caring for a child's mental and behavioral health impacts working caregivers in both their professional and personal lives. In surveying working parents (with over 80% of the responses coming from working mothers), 83% of study participants reported being distracted at work and 73% reported experiencing work interruptions to address their child's mental health needs. On average, these caregivers reported missing 1.3 days of work per month. These daily challenges add up, as 69% of caregivers disclosed a negative impact to their career, ranging from not seeking career advancement to leaving jobs altogether.

On the bright side, over 80% of kids who used the Mightier Program showed improvement in mental health symptoms, resulting in increased caregiver professional and personal well-being including fewer distractions and interruptions at work, 62% fewer days of work missed per month, and lower stress.

By combining BetterHelp's vast network of behavioral health providers with Mightier's innovative digital-first solution contributing to increased caregiver well-being, employers can give their employees a comprehensive and accessible therapy option for children to help families thrive.

"Working parents are falling behind for reasons that are truly out of their control, combating their wishes to provide better mental health for their children, and a system that hasn't been able to provide it to them," said Kfir Eyal , GM of BetterHelp Business. "Integrating Mightier's game-based program into our offering across our book of business and to all future partners marks a significant step in our mission to provide comprehensive care that meets the diverse needs of entire families and supports families as a holistic system. Taking care of kids means taking care of working parents, and BetterHelp Business exists to take care of employees, and the most important parts of their lives, to the best of our ability."

The Mightier Program is now part of the core BetterHelp Business offering and available to employers and their caregiver employees at no additional cost.

"As a parent, if your child is struggling, all you want to do is help them now. There are no wait times with Mightier. Kids get immediate help to learn how to manage their big emotions. Parents get personalized support and peace of mind," said Craig Lund, CEO of Mightier. "We built Mightier from the ground up at Boston Children's and Harvard Medical School to solve the access crisis and engage kids how they learn best, through play. Mightier turns the learnings of talk-based therapy into an interactive game kids love so they have fun, build confidence, and feel better. We are thrilled to partner with BetterHelp business to serve the millions of families in need."

With over 2.5 million game sessions played by more than 100,000 children, Mightier's approach to helping kids prepare for life's big emotions has been proven to reduce outbursts and symptoms of anger and irritability by 87 percent after 90 days.

"We could not think of a more mission-aligned partner than Mightier to provide comprehensive therapeutic solutions to the entire family system - led by working parents." said Kfir Eyal. "Today's announcement marks an important step for BetterHelp Business in our mission to enhance our well-being offering for employers beyond online therapy, helping them in support their employees and their loved ones through an array of diverse, and meaningful life challenges. Stay tuned for more from BetterHelp Business - this is just the beginning."

About Mightier

Mightier is a digital program for children that uses game-based play to build emotional health. Developed out of Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Mightier is clinically proven to help kids ages 4 to 17 prepare for life's big emotions. More than 2.5 million games have been played on the Mightier app by more than 100,000 kids. Mightier can be accessed by families directly on Mightier.com or as a mental health benefit through employers, health plans, and Medicaid providers. Learn more at mightier.com .

About BetterHelp Business

BetterHelp Business is a leading well-being benefit provider for employers and other businesses, covering over 280 million lives across 1,000+ partnerships with employers, health plans, universities, nonprofits, EAPs, insurance brokers, and benefits consultants. Since 2013, BetterHelp has become the world's largest online therapy platform and its network of 30,000+ licensed and accredited therapists has helped more than 4 million people face life's challenges and improve their mental health. BetterHelp Business's B2B solution is dedicated to providing the same quality and accessible support for all life's challenges in the World of Work. For more information, please visit www.betterhelp.com/business and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact

Erik Milster

[email protected]

SOURCE BetterHelp Business