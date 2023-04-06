When Laughter Mysteriously Disappears from the World, Lucy and Ben McClafferty Travel from the Scottish Borders to Smoo Cave in the Highlands in Search of the One Person Who Can Bring Laughter Back. Can They Find Him Before It's Too Late?

'Prepare to be mind-tickled in a way such that you end up giggling to hooting in laughter.' INDIE BOOKS WE LOVE, LoveReading4Kids

'Brilliantly written, with unique characters, an imaginative plot, and lots of humour, this is a laugh-out-loud fantasy adventure not to be missed!' Finalist in Readers' Choice Book Awards (tba May 31, 2023)

'The Tickling Tale of Smoo had humor, suspense, unforgettable characters, and a unique plot. It's a story that the entire family can read and enjoy together!' SUPERKAMBROOK Reedsy Discovery 5-star Must Read

'Through Lucy and Ben's journey, readers are reminded of the importance of empathy and compassion, and how small acts of kindness can make a big difference in the world. A delightful book for readers of all ages, and a testament to the enduring power of storytelling.' BOOKISH ELF Editor's Pick

'Lyrical, descriptive voice…delightfully original.' D. Donovan, Midwest Book Review

TØNSBERG, Norway, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a funny, evocative, and wonderfully quirky writing style, comes a delightfully whimsical story for middle-grade readers, masterfully written by Louiza Kallona. Recently released, her new literary fantasy novel, The Tickling Tale of Smoo, takes young readers on a sensational adventure when the world suddenly stops laughing and a brother and sister duo must find out why.

In Fiddle Wood in the Scottish Borders, in a house which is usually full of giggling and chortling, something creepy is going on. Lucy McClafferty and her brother Ben and their family haven't laughed in months, nor has anyone else in the world for that matter. Their eccentric grandmother takes them on a secret journey to find the elusive Gabel Lylhu, one of the ticklers of the world, somewhere deep in Smoo Cave, in the Scottish Highlands. If they don't find him, the world may never laugh again. Their quest takes them through a portal across the earth, solving riddles, meeting fascinating characters, searching for spicy curry, surviving a poisonous trick, and helping old friends mired in grief. Will they renew the tickling of Smoo before it's too late? Or will laughter be gone forever?

Kallona's wonderfully detailed, delightful, humorous, and imaginative writing evokes innovative classics in children's books that have pleased young readers for decades, favourites like Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, and contemporary classics like Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events. Families and educators of young children will welcome a fresh addition to home and classroom libraries with this modern-day fairy tale, as well as an entertaining accompaniment to a road trip adventure. The Tickling Tale of Smoo is available now from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Saxo, et al.

