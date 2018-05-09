When LOVE Comes to Town: Robert Indiana's iconic sculpture unveiled in Grand Rapids, Michigan

Robert Indiana has said his "LOVE" sculpture was a culmination of ten years of work based on the original premise that the word is an appropriated and usable element of art. Just as Picasso and the Cubists made use of it at the beginning of the century, it evolved inevitably, in both his "LOVE" paintings and sculptures.

"Our family set out to identify a single piece of art that would illuminate our love for one another as a family, for our city and ultimately become an important focal point to define and celebrate the culture of Grand Rapids," said Tripp Frey, Frey Foundation trustee.

Edward and Frances Frey established their foundation in 1974 out of deep love for their community. Since that time, the Frey family has supported investing in public art to create a dynamic sense of presence and place in the urban core of Grand Rapids. Their support of Maya Lin's "Ecliptic" located at Rosa Parks Circle is one example of that. "Ecliptic" was designed to, "bring conceptually to the heart of Grand Rapids a park that refers back to the rapids for which the city was named," said Lin. According to Kathryn Bishop Eckert, writer for the Society of Architectural Historians, "Lin envisioned the park as a counterpoint to Alexander Calder's 'LaGrande Vitesse.'"

"Robert Indiana's 'LOVE' will truly enrich the placemaking of the city. Today we are proud to support our city's evolution, by redefining this site, which is historically tied to Louis Campau, our city's founder," said Frey.

The Frey family and Foundation have supported many Grand Rapids institutions committed to promoting broad access to and appreciation of art. To learn more about the Frey Foundation, its mission and its history, visit www.freyfdn.org.

