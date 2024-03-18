When Men Truly Want Sex - Erobella's new analysis

BERLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An analysis of the click rates on erobella.com, Germany's largest erotic portal, provides insightful glimpses into the sexual preferences of German men. Contrary to common beliefs, the study shows that men do not primarily exhibit increased sexual interest at night but at specific times of the day.

Surprising Peak Times

The data reveals that on Mondays at 12 PM and 4 PM, as well as on Sundays at 1 PM, there is a significant surge in demand for sexual content. These times, which sometimes unexpectedly fall into the workday or the relaxed weekend rhythm, could indicate a need for distraction, relaxation, or a pleasant start to the week.

Low Interest at Night and on Saturdays

Interestingly, there is a clear decline in sexual interest late at night and on Saturdays. This suggests that men are more likely to use this period for rest, hobbies, or social activities and have less interest in sexual pursuits.

Influence of Special Days and Events

Special days such as New Year's Day, the Champions League Final, or German Unity Day show significant deviations from average behavior. These data points illustrate how external events and holidays can influence sexual behavior.

This study challenges common assumptions and shows that men's sexual interest is more complex than often assumed. The results emphasize the importance of reconsidering stereotypes and taking into account the numerous factors that can influence sexual desire.

The full study is available here: https://erobella.com/lust/wann-die-meisten-maenner-wirklich-sex-wollen/

About Erobella

The erotic portal Erobella.com connects reputable providers of sexual services, escort companions, and models with genuine customers. Furthermore, Erobella is committed to the interests of sex workers in Germany and against the stigmatization of the industry. The portal regularly publishes studies and surveys, thus making an important contribution to societal enlightenment.

Contact : Fruzsina Lederer, [email protected], +36309141467

SOURCE Erobella