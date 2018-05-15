When Mother's Day Brings Back Flashbacks of Pregnancy Nightmare

DAMASCUS, Ore., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As many families celebrated the joy of Mother's Day this past Sunday, some moms reflected on the joys of pregnancy, the odd cravings, planning for the baby's room, and how time passes quickly. While, on the other hand, moms remembering hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) were thinking of hospital stays, endless IV's, and a multitude of medications drugs they prayed would not harm their baby and help them survive. Many wish they could have more children, and recover from the emotional and financial devastation. HG is chronic dehydration, malnutrition and debility due to severe nausea and vomiting of pregnancy, and occurs in an estimated 1 million women worldwide each year.

Thanks to the HER Foundation and its HG Awareness Day campaign, which started 4 years ago, women can share their stories. HER gives HG women a voice and opportunities to give hope by sharing how they survived with others via social media and at MeetUps.

Many who had/have HG support HER who is the worldwide voice of HG. They want to help the Foundation educate the public and medical profession about HG. HER's collaborative research with USC/UCLA has contributed greatly to understanding the condition and debunking old theories that HG was in a "woman's head."

International HG Awareness Day was created to further understanding of HG worldwide for those who need answers from medical research scientists and doctors. Too often, health professionals dismiss HG as morning sickness and refuse to adequately treat women who are in dire need of IV's or feeding tubes to sustain their pregnancy. Consequently, about 20% of mothers develop PTSD, 34% of babies do not make it to term, and there is over a 3-fold increase in developmental and sensory issues in children who do survive their mother's pregnancy.

Dr. Marlena Fejzo, an HG survivor herself and research advisor for HER, has collaborated with HER on studies that validate the experience of HG for women worldwide. She is the leading research scientist in the world on HG, and dedicated herself to the cause after losing a child at 18 weeks because of severe HG. Dr. Fejzo, like every HG woman, needs answers. This past April, Dr. Fejzo of UCLA and USC, in collaboration with HER and 23andMe, was able to identify the first two genes involved in causing HG symptoms, which will help HER further the research into finding the causes and cures for HG.

The HER Foundation was created over 14 years ago to educate the public and medical profession about the reality of HG and its long-term impact," said Kimber MacGibbon, co-founder of HER Foundation. "HER was also created to fund much needed research and put an end to misdiagnosis by doctors so more mothers and babies survive HG. HER offers resources, advocacy and support so HG women have a voice and can find community with other women experiencing HG. Further, by volunteering to help HER, they find healing.

