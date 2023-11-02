When Nanjing meets Madrid: a meeting of peaceful visions

News provided by

The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders

02 Nov, 2023, 05:41 ET

BUDAPEST, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26 and 30, the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders held the "World Memory, Peaceful Vision - Exhibition on the Historical Facts of the Nanjing Massacre" in Madrid, Spain and Budapest, Hungary. This exhibition, expressing a collective human voice for peace, unveiled itself to the Spanish public.

Continue Reading
Former Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy gave a speech.
Former Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy gave a speech.

In the 1930s, the world was gradually enveloped by the shadows of the World War II. Both Spain and China had undergone arduous struggles against fascism. In that year, Durango and Guernica in Spain suffered devastating attacks by the Nazi German, while Nanjing in China faced "indiscriminate bombings" by the Japanese army. On December 13 of 1937, the Japanese army occupied Nanjing, committing atrocities including a six-week massacre, looting, sexual violence, and destruction. These actions resulted in the death of over 300,000 Chinese people. The killing competition carried out by the Japanese army in Nanjing was exposed to the world by Spain's "El Diluvio" newspaper.

On May 16, 1938, the American magazine "Life" featured a famous cover, showcasing a young and fearless Chinese soldier captured by the renowned Hungarian photographer Robert Capa in Hankou, China. Robert Capa arrived in China in 1938 and documented the Chinese resistance against the Japanese invasion and the wartime lives of the people, bringing international attention to the Chinese battlefield.

This exhibition, with the theme "World Memory and Peaceful Vision", consists of three parts: "The Calamity in Nanjing", "Justice Trial", and "The City of Peace", narrating the historical facts of the Japanese army's atrocities in Nanjing and the international tribunal's prosecution of Japanese war criminals. It showcases the peaceful development of Nanjing as an "International City of Peace" and conveys the Chinese people's aspirations to remember history, cherish peace, and create a better future to the international community.

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy said in his speech: "Such an exhibition allows young people to learn about peace and living together. I would like to express my gratitude to the Chinese government and the historical exhibition for coming here and showing it to us."

More than 80 people attended the opening ceremony, including Mr. Zhou Feng, Director of the Memorial Hall; He Yong, Minister-counselor for Cultural Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Spain; Marcelo Munoz, Honorary Chairman of the Spanish Confucius Institute; and representatives of various sectors in Spain and the media.

Zhou Feng said, "War is like a mirror, allowing people to better understand the value of peace. The theme of this exhibition aims to rekindle people's yearning and commitment to peace through the memory of history. We hope that this exhibition can help the people of Spain understand the vision of the Chinese people in building a community with a shared future for humankind and connect the historical memories and common future of the people of China and Spain."

Marcelo Munoz, Honorary Chairman and Founder of the Catedra China, stated in his speech, "China made significant sacrifices and contributions to the world's victory against fascism. While commemorating the end of World War II, we have neglected the deep suffering brought by this war in Asia as well. I hope to do my best to eliminate this historical injustice and pay tribute to the millions of Asian victims, especially the victims of the Nanjing Massacre."

On October 9, 2015, the Nanjing Massacre Archives were included in the UNESCO Memory of the World. To date, the Memorial Hall has organized exhibitions in cities such as Los Angeles in the United States, Moscow in Russia, Florence in Italy, Manila in the Philippines, Chateaubriant in France, Minsk in Belarus, Prague in the Czech Republic, Aarhus in Denmark, and more.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442996

   Caption: Former Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Medgyessy gave a speech.

SOURCE The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.