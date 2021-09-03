When one powerhouse IT firm meets another, Awesome IT just gets better

"With SabinoCompTech joining, we have talented team members that I feel will fit right into our culture. They have a lot of experience in each of their areas and bring an equal customer experience mindset and standards that will complement Synetek's own," says Mayron Herrera, CEO of The Synetek Group. "With our acquisition of SabinoCompTech, we hope to make a greater impact on the businesses we work with and in the greater business community."

The SabinoCompTech team will be integrated into Synetek's group of talented IT professionals. Both Synetek and Sabino customer's will get the added value of not only a larger team available to them but rich expertise that comes with a joining of forces.

"Our goal has always been to provide the awe inspiring service, solutions and products for our clients and we will continue to do so on a larger scale by joining Synetek," says Nancy Sabino, past CEO of SabinoCompTech and now VP of Sales and Marketing of The Synetek Group. "We are looking forward to the future with Synetek and being able to help many more businesses let go of their IT frustrations with an even more Awesome IT experience."

About The Synetek Group



The Synetek Group was founded in 2004 by Mayron Herrera and Jhovanny Rodriguez and continues to be a privately held company. The company was founded with the goal of providing the same level of service its founders provided while working for large corporations. The Synetek Group focuses on Business Technology Solutions providing small to mid-sized businesses an entire IT department that will not only manage and maintain their infrastructure but that will also focus on the client's business goals.

Since 2014, The Synetek Group has ranked among the top 501 MSPs (Managed Service Providers) in the world, and being recognized on the CRN MSP 500 list, Pioneer 250, Tech Elite 250 and Next Gen 250 awards.

Corporate headquarters are located at 16415 Addison Road Suite 170 Addison, TX 7500.

For more information about The Synetek Group, visit www.syneteksolutions.com.

About SabinoCompTech

SabinoCompTech, a Houston based MSP serving the compliance vertical specifically SMB's in the legal, accounting and private healthcare spaces with The Awesome IT Way®, an Outsourced Internal IT Department in a box providing Guidance, Management, Maintenance, and Security in a all inclusive model.

Founded in 2016, SabinoCompTech, has focused and specialized their service offering, processes, and standardized all elements of their service delivery with customer experience top of mind for step of the way.

SabinoCompTech has ranked among the top 501 MSPs in the world and has been recognized as DigiMaster of the Year for outstanding service, recognized as a Next-Gen Leader by CRN, named a thought-leader by Women of the Channel, ranking Top 100 Security firms in the MSP500, and the Channel Partners Masters of Disaster Award.

For more information on SabinoCompTech, visit www.sabinocomptech.com

SOURCE Synetek Solutions

Related Links

www.syneteksolutions.com

