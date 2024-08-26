When Red-Light Runners Lie: Dealing with the Aftermath of a Car Wreck

Along with drivers ignoring signs, distracted driving is one of the main causes of car wrecks, claiming approximately nine lives per day. These car wrecks are not only dangerous, resulting in serious injuries and fatalities, but they can lead to further victimization of innocent drivers who are left trying to hold negligent drivers accountable for causing the wreck.

Nia Mitchell is one such victim. Nia knew she wanted to fly planes before she knew how to drive a car. She had just been accepted to flight school when everything changed one day in February 2023. A red-light runner in a large Chevrolet pickup crashed into the 24-year-old's car at a high speed while she was making a protected left turn at a green light. The wreck destroyed Mitchell's car and left her with a serious head injury that forced her to take a step back from accomplishing her dream of flying to focus on recovering.

Mitchell was left to pick up the pieces after the wreck when the driver of the pickup lied to local police at the scene of the crash, according to the complaint. Unable to move and disoriented, Mitchell had to be helped out of her car by a good Samaritan. She remained in a daze and was unable to speak. Taking advantage of Mitchell's state, the red-light runner gave a different version of what happened, per the suit. Because of this, the red-light runner's insurance company did not properly investigate the wreck, and Nia's insurance wrongfully denied her claim.

Mitchell has since hired lawyers at The Button Law Firm and Snellings Law PLLC to help her get justice. The firms were able to start an investigation immediately and obtain clear video footage from a nearby gas station that depicted what happened on that February day: The pickup driver ran the red light and hit Mitchell.

Scott Snellings, one of the lawyers representing Mitchell, aims to help other drivers avoid what happened to their client.

"Technology is your friend in these unexpected yet scary incidents and there are lots of affordable options," says Snellings. He advises all drivers invest in dashcams, which start at $20. They can record what happens in front of the car on the road and can quickly clear up differing accounts of a wreck.

If a dashcam isn't possible, Snellings recommends contacting nearby businesses with surveillance cameras. Many businesses use state-of-the-art systems that provide clear shots of neighboring streets and intersections that are preserved for a certain amount of time.

"Unfortunately, red-light wrecks happen, and victims continue to suffer, but you can't argue with a video," says Snellings.

Mitchell adds, "One of the most shocking things I have learned throughout this process is that 20% of drivers are uninsured, and many drivers only have a minimum policy of $30,000. That is not nearly enough to cover the losses I experienced."

Regarding the recovery process, Mitchell has had persistent headaches since the wreck and had to seek specialized medical treatment for her head injuries. Her resilience and strength have shown throughout the process, and she hopes to continue on her path to becoming a pilot. However, the injuries caused by the truck driver and cover-up attempts have complicated her life and continue to take an extreme mental and physical toll on her.

"Nia is still living a nightmare because her head injury left her incapable of advocating for herself at the scene of the wreck," recalls Russell Button, who is on the legal team representing Mitchell. "While her life may never be the same, she will be back. Our goal in sharing her journey is to send a message to red-light runners to tell the truth. We plan to hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

When discussing Mitchell's case, Button states, "We are fully committed to righting this wrong and helping Nia accomplish her dream of becoming a pilot and flying, but it starts with closure and full accountability."

The case is Nia Mitchell vs. Roberto Galan, Cause No. 348-355554-24 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas. Access a copy of the complaint here.

About The Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for individuals and families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With offices in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

About Snellings Injury Law

Snellings Injury Law (snellingsinjurylaw.com) is a North Texas law firm that focuses solely on helping injury victims recover both physically and financially. Snellings Law helps victims involved in car, commercial vehicle, and 18-wheeler accidents that cause serious injuries. The firm has offices in Dallas, Frisco, and Sherman and is dedicated to expanding its reach across North Texas to help injury victims on their path to recovery.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm