When Seconds Decide Outcomes: Audiebant Launches in the U.S. to Redefine Emergency Communication

From one centralized dashboard, Audiebant delivers live audio instructions plus SMS, email, voice calls, digital screens, and app alerts—supported by panic activation devices, lone worker protection, IP clocks, and portable outdoor units for complete site coverage.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In an active threat, medical emergency, or fast-moving evacuation, communication can determine outcomes. Yet across U.S. schools, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public venues, emergency notification often depends on channels people may not see in time - texts, emails, phone calls, and screens.

In high-stress moments, people don't calmly read messages. They move. They look for leadership. And most of all, they respond to clear, immediate, audible direction: where to go, what to do, and how to stay away from danger. Too many systems treat audio as an afterthought or keep it disconnected from digital alerts, creating fragmented instructions when unity matters most.

Our mission is simple: help public and private spaces communicate faster and more coherently so fewer people are harmed.

Audiebant was built to close that gap. As the leading UK-based mass & emergency communications company, Audiebant is now launching in the United States with an AI-enabled, omni-channel mass notification and emergency communication platform delivered as both Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS). The platform integrates with existing PA and audio systems—helping organizations modernize communications while repurposing current infrastructure rather than replacing it.

From a single dashboard, authorized users can send audio announcements, SMS, email, voice calls, app notifications, and digital screen messages simultaneously in more than 200 languages - ensuring guidance reaches people through every practical channel, with audio as the anchor in moments where clarity saves time.

"Every incident becomes a debate after the fact," said David Litvinov, U.S. President of Audiebant, who is leading the company's U.S. expansion. "But the reality is that critical events can unfold anywhere, in any community. Our mission is simple: help public and private spaces communicate faster and more coherently so fewer people are harmed and more lives are protected. Audiebant unifies audio, visual, and mobile messaging in one place so instructions don't compete, they reinforce."

Built for Real-World Emergencies—Where Audio Matters Most

Audiebant is designed for the scenarios where traditional alerts fall short, including:

Active threat or lockdown situations — audible, zone-specific instructions can direct people away from danger and reduce confusion

— audible, zone-specific instructions can direct people away from danger and reduce confusion Medical emergencies — targeted alerts rapidly reach staff, security, or response teams

— targeted alerts rapidly reach staff, security, or response teams Evacuations and shelter-in-place events — clear audio direction reduces panic, bottlenecks, and conflicting movement

— clear audio direction reduces panic, bottlenecks, and conflicting movement Large gatherings and public venues — rapid mass communication across complex sites, including temporary environments

With zone-based targeting, organizations and schools can deliver instructions to a specific building, floor, wing, room, or outdoor area without disrupting an entire campus or venue.

One Platform. Every Channel. Every Language.

Emergency communications frequently fail because tools operate in silos. Audiebant unifies critical channels into one centralized platform built for speed and consistency under stress:

Audio + digital + mobile alerts from a single console

AI-powered, real-time multilingual translation to reach diverse populations

to reach diverse populations Targeted zoning by campus, building, floor, room, or area

by campus, building, floor, room, or area Activation in seconds by authorized personnel, with consistent messaging across channels

Safety Activation, Visibility, and Coverage

Audiebant's ecosystem extends beyond software alerts to the on-the-ground devices and workflows that make emergency response faster, simpler, and more reliable:

Panic buttons (fixed, mobile, and wearable) - discreet, instant activation for staff in classrooms, offices, lobbies, healthcare settings, and public-facing roles

- discreet, instant activation for staff in classrooms, offices, lobbies, healthcare settings, and public-facing roles Lone Worker protection app - designed for employees who work alone or off-hours, enabling timed check-ins, escalation workflows, and rapid alerting when assistance is needed

- designed for employees who work alone or off-hours, enabling timed check-ins, escalation workflows, and rapid alerting when assistance is needed IP clocks and time-sync alerts - network-connected clocks that support visual messaging and scheduled alerts, reinforcing time-critical instructions and daily operations

- network-connected clocks that support visual messaging and scheduled alerts, reinforcing time-critical instructions and daily operations Outdoor and portable units - rapid-deploy, high-audibility outdoor solutions for campuses, stadiums, parking areas, construction sites, and pop-up events where coverage is needed immediately

Designed to Work With Existing Infrastructure - Not Replace It

Audiebant integrates directly with existing public address systems, speakers, background music systems, and audio infrastructure, enabling organizations to enhance emergency communications without major rip-and-replace projects.

Proven in the UK. Built for U.S. Expectations.

Audiebant enters the U.S. market with a strong track record in the United Kingdom, where heightened public safety expectations and legislation have driven adoption across education, public sector, and enterprise environments. In the U.S., rising accountability and safety mandates are accelerating the need for clear, site-wide, and zone-specific communication that works in real conditions, especially where audio guidance is critical.

Beyond Emergencies: Everyday Communication People Trust

Audiebant also supports daily announcements, operational updates, scheduling changes, and wayfinding—so the platform becomes familiar and trusted long before a crisis occurs.

About Audiebant

Now available across the United States, Audiebant is a leading UK-based emergency communications and mass notification company delivering audio-first, multilingual alerts and announcements across schools, workplaces, healthcare facilities, and public venues. Audiebant integrates with existing PA and audio infrastructure to provide rapid, centralized communication during emergencies and everyday operations. The Audiebant ecosystem also includes panic activation options, a lone worker safety app, IP clocks, and portable outdoor units to extend coverage and speed response across entire sites. For more information, visit audiebant.com .

