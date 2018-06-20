VENICE, Calif., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When She Rises, a 10-week women-centered arts exhibit highlighting social issues such as ecology justice, immigrant rights and women's equality, will be on view at SPARC in Venice, CA from July 7 until September 15. Programming includes public art workshops, discussions and screenings to inspire knowledge sharing and community building. The kick off event on Saturday, July 7th, 2018 from 3-8pm is the "Ladies Love Project" pop-up shop, curated by New York City artist Toofly, providing a space for over 100 womxn artists from Los Angeles and all over the world to celebrate, display and sell their creations.

When She Rises Unites Womxn Artists from Los Angeles and Around the World for Social Justice, Community Building and Arts Equity

"Women are empowered to create the future we want to live in," affirmed Erin Yoshi, curator of When She Rises. "We are eradicating the myth that competition breeds progress; we believe in working collaboratively. Our goal is to create lasting intergenerational relationships to share knowledge."

When She Rises is also focused on raising the visibility of womxn artists and increasing equity. According to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, 51% of visual artists working today are women yet full-time women artists only earn 81 cents for every $1 made by male artists. Only 5% of artworks on major museum walls in the U.S. are by women artists, and women hold only 30% of art museum director positions and earn 75 cents for every dollar earned by male directors.

When She Rises officially launched this year on March 8th, International Womxn's Day, at SPARC with a 5 banner series. The SPARC building, formerly the Venice Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, was an active jail from 1929 until the early seventies. SPARC made the jail its headquarters in 1977 and is currently run by Judith Baca and Deb J.T. Padilla, two prolific queer Chicana artists in Los Angeles and internationally.

The Ladies Love Project pop-up shop supports the global and local advancement of women artists and entrepreneurs through collaboration. Featured artists represent art, design, fashion, self-care, home, live art exhibitions and music. Interested attendees can RSVP at https://whensherises.splashthat.com. Sponsors of When She Rises exhibit include CodePink, Greenpeace, Sugar Press, International Association of Art, and Tonali Studio.

