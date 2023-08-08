When Should You Hire a Truck Accident Lawyer?

Truck accident attorney John Feroleto offers insight into when and why you might need a lawyer after a truck accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The costs of truck accidents can be astronomical, and you'll want to make sure you are seeking full compensation for all damages. Truck accidents are not only stressful and costly, but they can also leave victims with severe and even life-threatening injuries. If you are involved in a truck accident, you might wonder if it is worthwhile to hire a lawyer to assist you. The answer is almost always "yes" in most cases.



When Is the Best Time to Hire an Attorney After a Truck Accident?

In the majority of cases, you have three years to file a lawsuit if you've been injured in a truck accident in New York — this is determined by the statute of limitations. But in some cases you need to file a Notice of Claim within 90 days and file a lawsuit shortly thereafter. You lose your right to pursue compensation if you don't file a claim within the correct time period. It is best to hire an attorney as soon as you can, as they can help you investigate the accident, estimate your damages and negotiate on your behalf.



Why Truck Accidents Are More Serious than Other Accidents

In a truck accident, the consequences can be catastrophic due to the huge weight difference between a truck and other vehicles. For example, a fully loaded truck weighs way more than a car, so a collision can be deadly.

During a collision, a semi-truck loaded with cargo can weigh up to 80,000 pounds, which is staggeringly heavy compared to a regular car.

There are several reasons why large truck accidents are more serious than other accidents:

When moving at high speeds, these trucks have a difficult time stopping or changing positions quickly.

In the event of an accident, a truck carrying hazardous materials may cause additional damage.

Large trucks are more likely to tip over or roll.

If truck drivers don't rest enough, they can become fatigued or irritable.

Not everyone follows specific scheduling rules, even though truck drivers are held to a higher standard on the road. Due to tight deadlines, drivers may be tempted to avoid rest periods and get on the road while tired. This can lead to unsafe conditions that are more likely to cause accidents.

About Feroleto Law

Feroleto Law is a Buffalo-based law office in New York that can be reached at (716)-427-0245. Their attorneys specialize in a variety of personal injuries, including — but not limited to — truck accidents, construction site accidents, brain injuries, and wrongful death. Injuries are handled by their highly experienced personal injury lawyers who have a very strong reputation for achieving the best results possible for their clients.



Truck wrecks are a common occurrence, and John Feroleto has years of experience dealing with legal cases related to them. He has a wide variety of unique experience and is highly qualified to protect the rights of those injured or killed in truck accidents.

