When Staying Home Is Not An Option, Companies Find New Ways To Keep Employees-and Their Families-safe From Respiratory Infection

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (via BlueWillow Biologics) Stay home, stay safe. Since mid-March we've been advised, sometimes mandated, to stay indoors to mitigate the risk of respiratory infection during the pandemic.

But for some workers, staying home is not an option. Such is the case for employees at U.S. Compliance, the industry leader in Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) compliance management and consulting solutions, delivering OSHA compliance and environmental consulting expertise for industrial firms in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

At the onset of the pandemic, U.S. Compliance recognized that keeping its team members healthy was critical, as they still needed to travel to offices across the country to deliver on-site consultation and trainings for clients. This was best achieved by underscoring the need for layers of protection, including wearing face coverings, washing and sanitizing our hands and maintaining social distance from others. And, as an added layer of protection, they recognized the importance of protecting the nose, which is a key entryway for infection-causing germs.

With this in mind, U.S. Compliance invested in a supply of NanoBio Protect, a nasal antiseptic solution that kills 99.99% of germs on contact, for each employee and his/her family to use daily. By providing an added layer of protection from infection with NanoBio, combined with implementing client-specific written infection control plans and conducting third-party auditing, U.S. Compliance has been helping the manufacturing sector stay open and healthy.

The results speak for themselves: from March through October 2020, U.S. Compliance team members logged close to 2,000 on-site office visits, over 200 flights covering 350,000-plus air miles, and more than 600 hotel nights—and not a single employee tested positive for a respiratory infection.

"At U.S. Compliance, the health and safety of our clients-and our employees-are paramount to us," said Carlos Galindo, director of health and safety, U.S. Compliance. "So when we discovered NanoBio Protect, we supplied each employee with this daily protection from infection. It's been a game-changer for our team and their families," he added.

Now available on Amazon , NanoBio Protect is set to be rolled out in over 4,400 CVS stores across the United States later this month. Learn more about how nasal antiseptics provide an added layer of protection for you or your business, visit uscompliance.com or nextlevelprotection.net .

