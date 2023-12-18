When Technology Meets Design - 32°N Sunglasses by DeepOptics Take Home The Dezeen Award for Product Design

TEL AVIV, Israel , Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 32°N Sunglasses by Deep Optics announced this month that it has been named the Winner in the Product Design (consumer design and wearables) category of the year 2023. The annual Dezeen Awards programme identifies the world's best architecture, interiors, design and sustainability projects, as well as the studios and the individual architects and designers producing the most outstanding work. Organised by Dezeen, the world's most influential architecture and design website, Dezeen Awards is now in its sixth year and has become the benchmark for international design excellence and the ultimate accolade for architects and designers everywhere.

32°N Sunglasses by Deep Optics named Winner in the Product Design (consumer design and wearables) category in the 6th annual Dezeen Awards; 32°N Sunglasses Tops the Shortlist for the international award honoring excellence in design.

32°N Sunglasses is the first and only adaptive focus sunglasses. 32°N Sunglasses enable users to seamlessly switch between "reading mode" for near vision and "scenic mode" for far distances without changing their opacity. 32°N Sunglasses addresses the needs of people suffering from presbyopia, an age-related, irreversible gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on nearby objects, usually occurring after the age of 45, to use both reading glasses and sunglasses. Using patented dynamic Liquid Crystal lenses, the glasses switch from sunglasses to reading glasses with a single swipe. Users can add their own reading prescription using the 32°N app, making the glasses 100% personalizable.

"Revolutionary technology and an exciting development for those with sight impairment. Seemingly simple integration of advanced technologies to correct the user's vision. Hardware can be updated to change with user's prescription. Great potential for further development", comment the Dezeen Awards judges.

"Winning the amazing product design award at Dezeen Awards, with the international recognition it brings, is extremely rewarding for us. As with every success, this one has many contributors. We've partnered with amazing design, technology, manufacturing and creative teams and individuals. This success is as much theirs as it is ours. We are proud, thankful, and determined to bring 32°N Sunglasses into the lives of many." Says Yariv Haddad, CEO, Co-founder at Deep Optics.

32°N Sunglasses was honored at the 6th Annual Dezeen Awards in London earlier this month. The Award was received by Sagiv Galam, CMO of Deep Optics.

About DeepOptics

Founded in 2011 by a group of entrepreneurs with vast experience in the electro-optics industry, DeepOptics was created to disrupt the traditional eyewear industry with technology-driven, adaptable optical solutions that provide customers with a seamless experience. 32°N Sunglasses is Deep Optics' first commercial product. The glasses were launched on Kickstarter in June 2021 and exceeded its funding goal within mere few hours, with over 1,200 pledges, amounting to more than $300,000. DeepOptics's investors include some of the leading names in the eyewear and technology industries, among them are Essilor and Samsung Ventures.

Brand website: https://32northglasses.com/

