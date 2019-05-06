When the best hearing aids for the elderly are not enough, consider this solution

Research continues to show the direct correlation untreated hearing loss has with increased risk of dementia, depression, falls, as well as cardiovascular diseases.2 However, with significant strides made in hearing technology over the last 40 years, hearing loss no longer has to be an inevitable part of aging or something you have to live with when you should be enjoying your golden years.

Most everyone is aware of hearing aids as a solution to treat hearing loss. But, if you or your loved one has been using hearing aids for years, continuously upgrading to the next powerful solution, pay out of pocket for each new aid, and you return frequently for hearing aid adjustments but you still are not hearing fully, it is time to have your hearing tested to see if you might qualify for a cochlear implant.

A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted medical device that replaces the function of the inner ear (cochlea) and is designed to mimic natural hearing. Historically, cochlear implants have been considered a treatment option only for those who have lost all of their hearing. This is untrue. Cochlear implants help those with moderate to profound hearing loss in both ears who are not receiving enough benefit when using hearing aids. Additionally, most cochlear implants are covered by Medicare. They are also covered by many insurance plans and typically Medicaid.*

Research shows 93 percent of cochlear implant recipients significantly improved speech understanding compared to their hearing aid.3 For the appropriate candidate, cochlear implants are better than hearing aids in noisy environments, as well as provide greater sound clarity, improved speech understanding, less anxiety and depression rates, improved confidence and participation in social activities, and an improved overall quality of life.4-6

Chuck Hand received his cochlear implant at 82; now, at 92, he still enjoys every bit of his decision to get a cochlear implant.

"It made a complete, total change in my life," said Chuck, while talking on the telephone. "I now can communicate with my family, so we can understand each other."

His loved ones describe the difference it made in his life too, including his wife, Bev, who said, "It has enabled him to be part of the family and be connected. He can hear the kids tell him, 'Happy Father's Day,' 'Merry Christmas' and 'Happy Birthday.' He had missed that for years."

Watch Chuck's story, and hear from cochlear implant surgeon, Dr. David Kelsall, on how the device can positively affect a patient and their family's lives.

If you have explored the best hearing aids for the elderly and they do not help you hear, consider a cochlear implant. Learn more about cochlear implants, and find a local hearing implant specialist near you today at www.Cochlear.com/US/CochlearImplants.

* Covered for Medicare beneficiaries who meet CMS criteria for coverage. Coverage for adult Medicaid recipients varies according to state specific guidelines. Contact your insurance provider or hearing implant specialist to determine your eligibility for coverage.

