When the Earth Moves Premieres at the EarthX Film Festival and the Smithsonian Earth Optimism Summit

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The timely short film When the Earth Moves is set to premiere via back-to-back screenings at the EarthX Film Festival on April 22nd and the Smithsonian Earth Optimism Summit on April 25th and will then immediately be available on YouTube and at www.outrider.org. When the Earth Moves reclaims the authentic story and original vision of Earth Day as a bipartisan and socially just environmental movement and highlights the need for people across generations and on both sides of the political aisle to play an active part. The premiere coincides with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day – an event that is expected to activate over a billion people worldwide around environmental and climate action.

The film features archival footage of the original 1970 Earth Day and its founder, Wisconsin Senator and Governor Gaylord Nelson, as well as leading voices from the modern Earth Day movement, including Nelson's daughter and Outrider Foundation Managing Director Tia Nelson, former South Carolina Congressman and Republican founder Bob Inglis, and youth activist and Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash.

"I feel especially compelled to tell my father's story at this unique moment in history," says Tia Nelson. "He worked tirelessly his whole life to build an inclusive Earth Day movement, and today, 50 years later, the job is not yet done. It's imperative that we come together as a nation to protect our environment and renew our commitment to building a brighter future for all Americans."

"When the Earth Moves demonstrates that when it comes to environmental issues like climate change, we're literally in this together – all of us, the whole nation and world," says Bob Inglis. "In solving them, we have the opportunity to model a way out of divisiveness, a way out of destruction, a way of respect and love. This is a huge challenge and an incredible calling."

"Building on the momentum generated by the millions of students who took to the streets on Earth Day 1970, we are the climate generation today," says Varshini Prakash. "We are promoting a new kind of environmentalism that is rooted in racial and economic justice, and waking and shaking millions more people to action."

The film is produced by Outrider Foundation, in partnership with Generous Films.

Outrider Foundation believes in the power of an informed, engaged public. It uses digital media to help enhance public understanding of global threats such as climate change and nuclear war, and to inspire action. Outrider's content – including films, interactive features, and in-depth articles – help audiences learn what's at stake and how they can be a part of the solution. For more information, visit: outrider.org

Generous Films is an independent production company focused on socially and politically relevant campaigns that spark change. Generous' work includes the renowned short film series Let Science Speak, which premiered at the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival and aired on The Weather Channel. For more information, visit: generousfilms.com

EarthX Film Festival features films and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change, and the environment while honoring the heroes working to protect our planet. The goal is to turn awareness into action, through art and motion picture media including documentaries, film shorts, and virtual reality, and to partner with environmental, film and entertainment organizations across the globe. EarthX Film Festival will run April 22-26, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit: earthx.org/

Smithsonian Earth Optimism Summit showcases stories of both small and large-scale actions that frame the conversation and demonstrate that success is possible. The event reaches millions around the world who can learn, adapt, and scale success for greater impact. The Smithsonian Earth Optimism Summit will run April 23-25th in Washington, DC. For more information, visit: earthoptimism.si.edu/

