When the Florist Isn't Enough, the Rich Go BIG

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One successful bidder (or their lucky sweetheart) will be walking away from Palm Beach Modern Auctions on Saturday, Feb. 8th with a one-of-a-kind monumental Tom Wesselmann 'Steel Drawing' sculpture titled Wildflower Bouquet (One-Handled Vase). The wall-spanning spray of vibrant blooms was formed using a laser-cutting technique the artist helped develop, which allowed him to meticulously reproduce his drawings in steel. Painted in the highly saturated colors the artist is known for, close inspection reveals subtle gradients and variations in the color, perhaps a second nod to the irony of presenting such delicate subject matter in a material known for its hardness.

Monumental Tom Wesselmann (American, 1931-2004) Steel Drawing Sculpture will be sold at auction on Feb. 8th in West Palm Beach.

Most of Tom Wesselmann's 'Steel Drawing' sculptures on the market today are series pieces. Finding a unique piece like this, in this size and condition, with provenance from the prestigious Russeck Gallery on Palm Beach's Worth Ave. is a golden opportunity for the right collector. Estimated at $150,000-200,000, the competition between rarefied and passionate collectors of his work is sure to be fierce.

Fortunately, Palm Beach Modern has a consolation prize to offer rivals in Saturday's sale: the preceding lot is another Tom Wesselmann Wildflower Bouquet, this one a tall bouquet in striking black. Measuring 38" high, the enameled steel piece is from an edition of 30 and is no wallflower with an estimate of $20,000-40,000.

