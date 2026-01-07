When the Kitchen Thinks for You: wan AIChef ultra Challenges Kitchen Norms by Bringing "AI Cooking Agent" to the U.S. at CES 2026

Recognized by the Red Dot Award 2025 and featured by international media, wan AIChef brings its flagship system to ShowStoppers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- wan AIChef, a pioneer in intelligent culinary ecosystems and a global leader in AIoT-powered kitchen innovation, today announced its U.S. debut at CES 2026, using the global stage as a real-world market validation moment for its AI-powered cooking system. At ShowStoppers at CES, the company will showcase wan AIChef ultra, giving media hands-on exposure to a new approach to intelligent dining.

Founded by Shenzhen Wan AIChef Technology Co., Ltd., wan AIChef has emerged as one of the most ambitious players at the intersection of artificial intelligence, hardware, and nutrition science. Backed by more than six years of R&D, over 100 authorized patents, and a robust "Data + Algorithms + Hardware" framework, the company is redefining how kitchens operate — innovating beyond isolated, single-focus appliances, to creating adaptive, intelligent ecosystems.

At the center of the U.S. debut is wan AIChef ultra, an AI-powered cooking system designed to transform complex cooking into a seamless, automated experience. As a point of departure from traditional smart appliances, wan AIChef ultra functions as a culinary AI agent. Users simply load ingredients; the system automatically identifies each component, determines optimal cooking methods, controls temperature with commercial-grade precision, and executes the entire process autonomously.

Key innovations include smart ingredient recognition, AI precision temperature control with ±3°C stability, and a self-evolving recipe system trained by master chefs and continuously refined through real-world data. Integrated with wan AiOS, the company's dietary intelligence platform, the system can also generate personalized meal plans and support long-term nutrition management — bridging the gap between cooking convenience and wellness outcomes.

"We are not just launching a product, we are introducing an AI Cooking Agent to American homes" said Stanley Huo, General Manager of wan AIChef. "Our goal is to build an intelligent ecosystem spanning from kitchen to table that empowers healthier eating, creativity, and, ultimately, more meaningful time together at home."

wan AIChef's approach reflects a broader, long-game strategic vision. By treating the kitchen as a data-driven hub, the company connects cooking hardware, software intelligence, and food supply systems into a closed-loop experience. The result is a platform capable of serving households, hospitality, senior living, and commercial environments with the same core intelligence — scaling from home kitchens to large-scale dining operations.

The company's momentum has already gained widespread recognition. Its flagship product, wan AIChef ultra is a winner of the Red Dot Award 2025 and has been featured by leading international media including AP and BBC, following successful debuts at key global tech exhibitions such as AWE Shanghai and IFA Berlin. Now the brand is set to make its formal U.S. launch and media debut at CES 2026, signaling its ambition to become a global standard in intelligent cooking systems.

At ShowStoppers at CES 2026, attendees will experience live demonstrations of wan AIChef ultra, explore its AI-driven cooking workflows, and preview how intelligent kitchens can streamline daily routines, minimize waste, and elevate everyday meals into personalized, data-guided culinary experiences.

Don't miss the chance to have your world rocked and experience the future of cooking. Come to CES 2026, Booth 51219, Venetian Expo and experience the wan AIChef exhibit for yourself. Media interviews and product demos will be available throughout the show.

About wan AIChef

Shenzhen Wan AIChef Technology Co., Ltd. is a global pioneer in AI-powered smart cooking systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, IoT hardware, and nutrition science, wan AIChef is building intelligent culinary ecosystems that redefine how people cook, eat, and manage health worldwide.

SOURCE AIChef