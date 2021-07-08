When The Music Stops, a Suicide Prevention Nonprofit, Holding Summit With Speakers, Panels, Musical Performances, DJ's, Influencers

Donaldson knows this world all too well. While working in Las Vegas and San Francisco, he was often partying in DJ booths and touring the world in private jets. Eventually, the lifestyle caught up to him and he found himself in the throes of mental breakdown. He soon attempted to end his life. He survived and went to rehab for a year, which is when he conceptualized the idea for When The Music Stops.

The organization has grown organically, and Donaldson has delved into his industry rolodex to gather a who's who of pop culture for the summit. Confirmed speakers include Twitch Queen Angie Vee, 2019 TED Talk performer Butterscotch, Justin Timberlake's record producer Rob Knox, celebrity jeweler Ben Baller, Oakland slam poet Jamie DeWolf, pioneering psychologist & national media contributor Dr. Alfiee, Empire Records SVP of Digital & Creative Moody Jones, Aubrey Wright, the tour manager for Justin Bieber and Kanye West, and bestselling author Dr. Radisha Brown, and others.

When The Music Stops is donating 30% of the tickets directly to the community. For those wanting to support the summit but can't attend, community tickets can be purchased online. When The Music Stops will then gift that ticket to local youth, veterans or someone in recovery. Any profits, after expenses, will go toward suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

"We're here to provide a resource to the community and let people know that they're not alone," Donaldson said. "We want to remind people to check on themselves and their friends and family, because real suicide prevention happens long before you're suicidal."

ABOUT WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS

Conceptualized in 2019, When The Music Stops became a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2020. The San Fransisco-based organization supports emotional & mental health and suicide prevention through music, human connection, and love. Using workshops, summits, music festivals, and other modern methods created with millennials and Gen Z in mind. Founded by suicide survivor Joshua Donaldson, WTMS provides an environment that fosters honest conversations about mental, emotional health and suicide prevention.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Josh Donaldson, [email protected], 206-227-0858

Instagram Handle: @Whenthemusicstops

SOURCE When The Music Stops

Related Links

http://whenthemusicstops.org

