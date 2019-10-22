When the Right Person Is in the Wrong Role - New Podcast Episode from TMG

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "When a high-performing executive is promoted or hired into a new role, and then fails, it can often be due to what I call 'scope risk,'" says Stephen Miles of The Miles Group/TMG in a new C-Suite Intelligence podcast out today.

In the new episode – "When the Right Person Is in the Wrong Role" – Miles explains that even the best people can be derailed if there isn't adequate awareness on the part of the company and the employee about the level of support needed for transition into a new role.

Risks in hiring even great people

"I coach a lot of people who are deemed 'high-potential' inside their companies. They can start to believe that they are Superman or Superwoman, and that there's nothing they can't go into and be successful," says Miles.

"Then they jump one, two, or three levels and find themselves in a role for which they are 'uniquely unqualified.' The position is beyond the scope of their experience, and their coming on brings 'scope risk' to the company and personal risk to their own career should they stumble."

Miles continues: "The company may be excited to hire or promote a superstar, but they can't look at this move in isolation. They have to step back and look at the mosaic of all their hires. Who were their last 100 hires? If there are too many who fit the model of 'high potential/uniquely unqualified,' the level of scope risk is magnified across the organization, and the company may be unable to provide adequate support."

Mitigating scope risk

But part of success is embracing these new opportunities, Miles explains in the podcast, as long as everyone's eyes are wide open.

"When a person steps into an opportunity that introduces scope risk, this is the time for a reality check," says Miles. "'What does the team look like that's supporting me? How good are they around the specialization that's required?' are questions they need to be asking. You can take more or less personal risk in the new role based on the team around you.

"Companies need to figure out how they are going to support their high-potential employee. This isn't about throwing someone out of the nest with no wings, but making the transition in a thoughtful way to help people succeed."

About the C-Suite Intelligence podcast

CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best." Stephen Miles and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Through the C-Suite Intelligence podcast, learn the secrets of the highest performers, and use this intelligence to power your career.

About The Miles Group/TMG

TMG develops talent strategies for organizations, teams, and individuals – focusing on high-performance, world-class leadership. Through assessments and development, coaching, leadership transition planning, and organizational design, TMG helps clients cultivate exceptional talent from the C-suite to the next generation of leaders throughout the organization. Clients include many of the Fortune 100 as well as VC portfolio companies, firms in transition, and organizations around the globe and across industries. TMG has been featured in Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, C-Suite, Entrepreneur, and Chief Executive. The firm is headquartered in New York City and operates globally. For more information, visit http://miles-group.com. Follow TMG on Twitter @TheMilesGroup and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-miles-group.

