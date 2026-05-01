When the Stakes Are High, So Is the Sweat: Dove Men+Care Targets Wedding-Day Pressure

Dove Men partners with sports host Gary Striewski to launch a $50,000 wedding sponsorship to help support those sweating their wedding.

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove Men+Care announces its newest campaign highlighting the brand's Maximum Protection Antiperspirant, designed to keep men dry and confident during life's most important moments. Modern weddings can be high-pressure occasions for men, from the groom in the spotlight to the groomsmen showing up for the big day, yet it's rarely talked about. As couples manage countless details to make the day perfect, Dove Men+Care is reminding them that when it comes to "sweating the details," sweat is one less thing to worry about. With up to 96 hour sweat protection, Dove Men+Care Maximum Protection delivers long-lasting performance to help men stay dry and comfortable so they can be fully present.

Dove Men+Care partners with Gary Striewski to help men stay dry and confident through wedding-day pressure.

To bring this message to life, Dove Men+Care is partnering with fan-favorite sports host Gary Striewski, who embodies the brand's definition of the Modern Man, by showing up with confidence, care, and composure when it matters most. While Gary is no stranger to performing under pressure on live television, he's now preparing for a new kind of high-stakes moment: his own wedding. As he prepares for his big day, Gary sees having the right routine and products as a "secret weapon" for staying composed, even during the most emotional, meaningful occasions.

"Weddings are some of the most meaningful moments in life," said Gary Striewski. "For me, it's all about showing up prepared and paying attention to the details. Partnering with Dove Men+Care has helped me feel prepared and confident heading into my big day. With Maximum Protection as part of my routine, I know I can be present and focus on the moments that matter. Because I'm told if you do it right, you only gotta do it once!"

To further support those getting married, Dove Men+Care is launching a sponsorship offering one lucky winner $50,000 toward their wedding expenses, as well as Maximum Protection products for additional winners.*

Dove Men+Care Maximum Protection is available now at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Amazon and Target.

*To be eligible for a chance to win the grand prize of $50,000, the entrant must be unmarried, engaged to be married at the time of entry and prize award, and must comment on the @dovemencare call-to-action post. See the official rules for additional details.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, and Home Care products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, and Home Care products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Contact: Chloe Schiff, [email protected]

SOURCE Dove Men+Care