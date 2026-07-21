Dove Men+Care and Nic Vansteenberghe Partner to Give One Lucky Fan a Mood-Boosting Trip to Las Vegas

The next chapter of the partnership celebrates the connection between music, fragrance and mood, giving fans the chance to discover the Mood-Boosting Collection and experience Nic's Mood Boost Residency firsthand.

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of its new aluminum free deodorant with Mood Boosting scents earlier this year, Dove Men+Care is expanding its partnership with Nic Vansteenberghe through the Mood Boost Residency in Las Vegas. Building on the momentum of their earlier partnership, Dove Men and Nic are inviting fans to experience the collection of Dove Men Deodorants with Mood Boosting scents in a new way, with the chance to join Nic in Las Vegas for a weekend celebrating music, confidence and fragrance.

Nic Vansteenberghe for Dove Men+Care

Men's grooming is expanding beyond function, with more consumers looking for products that support confidence, self-expression and how they want to feel throughout the day. The new aluminum free deodorant with Mood Boosting scents was created to meet that shift, pairing trusted odor protection with premium fragrances designed to positively impact mood. Available in four distinct scents – Midnight (bergamot + white amber) for confidence, Paradise (coconut water + pineapple) for renewal, Breeze (palm leaves + fig) for a refreshing boost and Horizon (vanilla bean + sandalwood) for focus – the collection helps men choose a scent that matches their vibe. The Mood Boost Residency brings that idea to life through music, fragrance and interactive fan experiences that celebrate confidence, self-expression and good vibes.

Inspired by the collection's four mood-enhancing scents, the Mood Boost Residency invites fans to discover the scent that matches their vibe. Beginning July 21, fans can enter for the chance to win a weekend trip to see Nic perform in Las Vegas on August 16 by commenting on the official @dovemencare and @nicolasvans Instagram and TikTok collaboration posts with the song they'd put on aux to set the vibe. One winner and a guest will receive a VIP weekend trip to Las Vegas to attend Nic's August 16 DJ performance, while Dove Men+Care brings the collection to life through product sampling and interactive brand touchpoints.

The sweepstakes will be open from July 21 through July 26 via Instagram and TikTok. One winner and a guest will receive travel and hotel accommodation, tickets to Nic's August 16 Las Vegas performance, spending money and additional VIP experiences, giving one fan the opportunity to experience the Mood Boost Residency firsthand.

"When we launched our new collection of Dove Men Deodorants with Mood Boosting scents earlier this year, we introduced a new way for men to think about fragrance as part of their daily routine," said Lindsey Lapin, Associate Director of Marketing, Dove Men+Care. "Today, we're seeing more men look beyond odor protection alone and think about how fragrance can help set the tone for their day. Nic's Mood Boost Residency brings that idea to life through music, scent and shared experiences, giving fans the opportunity to discover the mood-boosting scent that matches their vibe."

Returning as the face of the Mood Boosting Deodorant campaign, Nic Vansteenberghe continues to embody the spirit behind the collection through his passion for music, fitness and living with intention. His high-energy lifestyle and commitment to showing up confidently make him a natural partner as Dove Men+Care expands the campaign from the everyday routine into an unforgettable live experience.

"Partnering with Dove Men+Care has been a natural fit because we both believe confidence starts with how you feel," said Nic Vansteenberghe. "Music has always been one of the ways I get into the right mindset, whether I'm getting ready for a workout, spending time with friends or stepping behind the DJ booth. I love that this campaign shows how something as simple as fragrance can help people find the mood they're looking for every day, and I'm excited to bring that energy to life with fans in Las Vegas."

The Dove Men+Care Mood-Boosting Deodorant Collection combines trusted aluminum free odor protection with premium fragrances designed to match your mood while caring for skin. Available in four distinct scents—Midnight, Paradise, Breeze and Horizon—the collection helps men feel more confident, renewed, refreshed or focused throughout the day.

The Dove Men+Care Mood-Boosting Deodorant Collection is available now at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Amazon and Target at an SRP of $8.99.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care and Home Care products with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Media Contact: Ellie Schultz, [email protected]

SOURCE Dove Men+Care