"Portraits of Care" captures real moments of emotion among fans around the world during the tournament's final matches celebrating one of the few places where men's tears are embraced. Through documentary photography, the campaign highlights the passion, care, connection and authenticity behind those moments.

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final, Dove Men+Care, in partnership with Getty Images, documented unguarded moments of joy, heartbreak, relief and celebration as fans experienced the highs and lows of the FIFA World Cup™ 2026. Selected portraits will appear across global digital out-of-home and social media, transforming fleeting moments into a broader cultural conversation about the power in authentic emotional expression for men.

Dove Men+Care Celebrates the Emotion Behind Men’s World Cup Tears (Dove Men+Care and Getty Images) Dove Men+Care Celebrates the Emotion Behind Men’s World Cup Tears (Dove Men+Care and Getty Images) Dove Men+Care Celebrates the Emotion Behind Men’s World Cup Tears (Dove Men+Care and Getty Images)

"Football is one of the few places where men's tears are met with celebration instead of judgment," said Louis Piereck, Global Head of Brand, Dove Men+Care. "Portraits of Care' celebrates men being vulnerable while asking why this is such as big deal. We hope these portraits encourage people to see men's tears as an expression of unapologetic authenticity."

From football's biggest stage to everyday life

The FIFA World Cup™ creates some of the most emotionally charged moments in sport. Every four years, millions watch supporters openly celebrate, grieve and comfort one another, without apology.

With Portraits of Care, Dove Men+Care uses those moments as a starting point for a broader conversation about the power and impact of emotional expression beyond the game.

The campaign's photography captures supporters as they experience the tournament at fan festivals and public watch parties. Displayed at scale through digital billboards in the U.S., U.K., Spain and Brazil, and accompanied by social storytelling, the portraits invite audiences to reconsider why men's tears are celebrated in sport, yet so often judged elsewhere.

"These photographs aren't staged, they're real moments that millions of fans recognize," said Piereck. "By making those moments visible beyond the tournament, we hope to expand the conversation about how we react when men show emotion."

Continuing the conversation

Following the tournament, Portraits of Care will continue across Dove Men+Care's social channels, @dovemencare on Instagram, where the portraits will be paired with stories and conversations that explore what lies behind the emotion. Through creator content and audience participation, the campaign will invite people to celebrate the moments that move us, extending the spirit of the tournament and the power of authentic self-expression beyond the final whistle.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specifically for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 U.S. dermatologist-recommended body wash brand. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is a powerhouse men's grooming brand in the U.S. with a product portfolio that includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, hair care, and hand/body lotions, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and focuses on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care and Home Care products with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Contact:

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SOURCE Dove Men+Care