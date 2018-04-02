When the Waiting Room is Your Living Room: FEBC Offers Telehealth Benefits

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The true price of a trip to the doctor is higher than the copay or the monthly insurance premium. Time is valuable and transportation can be expensive, making the cost of visiting the doctor prohibitive for many Americans, so much so that they are postponing their visits to the doctor. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that specializes in financial and lifestyle benefits, offers telehealth benefits so members can remotely access health professionals to address a variety of concerns.

While putting off care may be less expensive in the short run, that might not always last. If health problems are neglected, the cost of treating them can rise as they worsen. Doctor shortages, especially in rural areas, compound the issue; when people actually can take time to go to the doctor, they may have to travel extremely long distances just to find a primary care physician.

"Deciding when to spend the time and money to go see a doctor can be difficult in today's fast-paced world," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "To help with that, FEBC is offering more than one benefit that allows members to ask a professional for advice before deciding whether it's necessary to go see their primary care doctor."

Because of these obstacles to in-person healthcare, telehealth has grown increasingly popular as a supplement. Easy access to doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals by phone or online may mean the difference between getting advice and not seeing a doctor at all. While some healthcare facilities patch in doctors from far away, telehealth also means accessing doctors from the comfort of home, which FEBC members are able to do.

FEBC members who can access these telehealth benefits can use phone or email to speak with board-certified doctors or registered nurses. These professionals are able to address specific issues and broader health concerns like fitness, nutrition, and other issues. Members who can use this benefit also have the ability to request second opinions or clarification of medical test results. Users of this benefit can even get advice on whether an in-person visit is necessary to continue care. FEBC members should note: This benefit is not insurance and should not replace insurance.

"It's important to keep up with your health, and we're hoping that these remote health benefits allow our members to do so at their own convenience," said Martinez. "With the range of topics that these remote doctors and nurses can help our members with, we're happy to give our members access that will help them be the healthiest and happiest they can be."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

